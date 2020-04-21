Effort aims to boost coronavirus protections for North Dakota's vulnerable population

New cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has risen to 644, with 18 new positive cases reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

The number of new cases was the fewest in seven days. Daily testing for the coronavirus disease was down dramatically from the previous day -- 240 tests Monday compared to 1,117 on Sunday, which was a high for the state. The reason was that there were no targeted testing efforts, just regular testing, according to the state's Joint Information Center.

Officials have recently conducted some large-scale testing events, such as drive-thru testing in rural Slope and Stark counties, in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation area and most recently in Grand Forks.

Burgum noted that the positive test rate on Monday was 7.5%, compared to the state's overall rate of 4.3%.

"In terms of the case trends that we have in the state, this distortion of data with having a very low testing day yesterday, it looks like we've had a drop in the (upward) curve. I would caution anybody from thinking that that's actually the case," the governor said.