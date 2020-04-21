Effort aims to boost coronavirus protections for North Dakota's vulnerable population

North Dakota officials on Wednesday are launching an effort to better protect the state's most vulnerable residents from COVID-19, particularly those in nursing homes and facilities that care for people with disabilities.
The Vulnerable Population Protection Plan -- or VP3 -- has several components, including identifying and isolating positive cases, utilizing "rapid response" teams in the event of an outbreak, minimizing staff movement across facilities and ramping up testing of care workers for the coronavirus disease, Gov. Doug Burgum said during a Tuesday briefing. Visitation already has been restricted at long-term care facilities across the state.
"The key thing here is isolation and saving lives. So if we have a positive in a nursing home, how can we have that individual well-cared for and separated from others to slow the spread, and how can we not reintroduce into a facility," Burgum said. "Again, we're doing a great job of restricting visitors, but staff have to come and go every day, so staff protection is equally important."
Only 13 of 218 long-term care facilities in North Dakota have a confirmed COVID-19 case in a resident or staff member, according to Burgum. That compares with 87 facilities in neighboring Minnesota with positive cases, and reporting in that state doesn't occur until a facility has at least 10 cases, he said.
"This is a place where we really can work to save lives," the governor said.
The VP3 plan will be developed in coming weeks, and will include not only nursing homes but also hospitals, emergency medical services and "intermediate" care facilities, or those that care for people with developmental disabilities, according to state Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones.
"Sometimes people in an intermediate care facility are at even greater risk than those in nursing homes given they have compromised immune systems, they're on ventilators, they just have needs that need to be met that put them at significant risk," he said.
For some of those people, the safest place "may not be where they are today," Jones said.
The state will be providing more guidance and technical assistance to facilities to better protect residents, he said.
The North Dakota Disabilities Advocacy Consortium has recently written letters to Burgum, Jones and State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte urging better protections for the more than 180,000 children and adults in the state who have disabilities.
The group issued a statement Tuesday saying, "It is essential the Governor order State Government to afford due process and other human rights to all North Dakotans to the greatest extent possible given the crisis. For people with disabilities, these rights are often important to preserve a place to live in the community, access to loved ones, mental and spiritual health, and access to key information."
New cases
The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has risen to 644, with 18 new positive cases reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.
The number of new cases was the fewest in seven days. Daily testing for the coronavirus disease was down dramatically from the previous day -- 240 tests Monday compared to 1,117 on Sunday, which was a high for the state. The reason was that there were no targeted testing efforts, just regular testing, according to the state's Joint Information Center.
Officials have recently conducted some large-scale testing events, such as drive-thru testing in rural Slope and Stark counties, in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation area and most recently in Grand Forks.
Burgum noted that the positive test rate on Monday was 7.5%, compared to the state's overall rate of 4.3%.
"In terms of the case trends that we have in the state, this distortion of data with having a very low testing day yesterday, it looks like we've had a drop in the (upward) curve. I would caution anybody from thinking that that's actually the case," the governor said.
The bulk of the new cases were in the eastern counties of Cass and Grand Forks, which continue to lead the state, with 255 and 143 cases, respectively. Cass County, home to Fargo, is the state's most populous, and the city of Grand Forks last week experienced an outbreak at the LM Wind Power plant, with 128 associated cases. Hundreds of people were tested during drive-thru testing in the plant's parking lot, driving up recent daily testing numbers.
Other new cases reported Tuesday were one apiece in Morton, Mountrail and Sioux counties. Morton County's total is now 23. Mountrail, home to the Fort Berthold Reservation, has 31 total cases. Sioux, which encompasses the northern half of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, now has two cases. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had no new reported cases, and its total remains at 63.
Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
State and private labs have tested 14,987 people for COVID-19, with 14,343 being negative. Statewide, 54 people have been hospitalized, 17 remain so, and 13 people have died. A total of 214 people have recovered. The number of recoveries reported Tuesday was up 25 from the previous day. The single-day jump was a high for the state.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Other matters
- Burgum signed an executive order allowing local public health officers to issue confinement orders -- isolation or quarantine -- to people who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the disease. Tuesday's announcement expanded on a previous order allowing the state health officer to issue confinement orders to protect public health.
- Burgum announced that the Android version of the Care19 app is being launched. The app, developed by Fargo-based ProudCrowd, helps residents voluntarily track where they've been, information that could be useful to health officials working to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Nearly 21,000 people have downloaded the Apple iPhone version of the app. Improved contact tracing "is one of the things that's going to allow us to reopen," Burgum said.
- State Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said North Dakota businesses were able to "access more than our fair share of the pie" of the $350 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program before it ran out of money. Companies in North Dakota received 11,002 loans totaling more than $1.5 billion, enough money to cover 79% of the state's eligible payrolls, the second-highest rate in the nation, according to Bloomberg.
- State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said the second of two payments of $625 million from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act federal rescue package came in Monday to the state-owned Bank of North Dakota. The state received $1.25 billion total from the stimulus package. The state is still awaiting full federal guidance for the money, according to Schmidt. “In the meantime, it’s safe and sound and sitting in the Bank of North Dakota,” she told the Tribune.
(Reporter Jack Dura contributed to this story)
