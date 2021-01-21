Drop in COVID-19 cases boosts teacher confidence; state reports 13 more deaths

A dramatic drop in active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota in recent months has bolstered teacher confidence in classroom safety.
Fifty-two percent of the 501 teachers and education support professionals who responded to a DFM Research survey said they felt safe returning to full-time in-person learning, up from 31% in October, according to North Dakota United, the education and public workers union.
Both Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools moved to all-day in-person learning for all grade levels starting this month, after starting the year with a mix of in-person and remote instruction.
The survey also indicated that many teachers are considering another profession due to increased stress and burnout stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The union said that could exacerbate recruiting and retention challenges.
"Should teachers, who are experiencing very high levels of stress, leave the profession early, we may well be pushed into a teacher shortage crisis," North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said in a statement.
Daily data
Active cases statewide dropped again on Thursday, to 1,169, with 187 of them in Burleigh-Morton counties. That continued a trend over the past two months that state officials and some medical experts have attributed to a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions, measures that were lifted this week.
The state Health Department reported 152 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's pandemic total to 96,370, with 93,801 recoveries, 3,723 hospitalizations and 1,400 deaths. Current hospitalizations dropped by one, to 54. Officials reported 13 new deaths, including two in Burleigh County.
The state calculated a relatively low positivity rate of 2.4% from 7,407 tests handled Wednesday. Nearly 1.5 million tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic last March. Testing has been lower in recent weeks, another possible factor in the drop in active cases.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.