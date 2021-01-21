Drop in COVID-19 cases boosts teacher confidence; state reports 13 more deaths

A dramatic drop in active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota in recent months has bolstered teacher confidence in classroom safety.

Fifty-two percent of the 501 teachers and education support professionals who responded to a DFM Research survey said they felt safe returning to full-time in-person learning, up from 31% in October, according to North Dakota United, the education and public workers union.

Both Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools moved to all-day in-person learning for all grade levels starting this month, after starting the year with a mix of in-person and remote instruction.

The survey also indicated that many teachers are considering another profession due to increased stress and burnout stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The union said that could exacerbate recruiting and retention challenges.

"Should teachers, who are experiencing very high levels of stress, leave the profession early, we may well be pushed into a teacher shortage crisis," North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said in a statement.

Daily data

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}