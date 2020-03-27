Drop in blood donations worry health officials amid virus outbreak

As schools and businesses shutter indefinitely and the state heads into summer with the coronavirus already causing disruptions to daily life, local health officials are worried about a decline in blood donations.
Summer is typically a slower time for blood donations as people travel and take vacations. But now, the most reliable blood donors -- typically retirees age 55 and older -- are being told by authorities to stay home due to their higher susceptibility to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
And as high schools and colleges close indefinitely due to the pandemic, school blood drives, another large source of donations, are gone, too.
“We’ve seen at least a 40% decline in the number of blood drives that we typically would see. And they are canceling them now through June, which is not good,” said Jennifer Bredahl, community ambassador director for Vitalant, the only blood supplier for most of North Dakota’s hospitals.
Vitalant needs about 250 donations a day across the state to keep up with regional hospital demand. With many blood drives canceled, the burden falls to three fixed-site donation centers in Bismarck, Fargo and Minot to fill the need.
“We need people to come out now and to consistently come out,” Bredahl said.
The Fargo center so far has done a good job filling appointments for the next week and half, but the Bismarck center has immediate openings to donate blood.
Bredahl believes that due to the guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention urging people to limit gatherings, people aren’t sure if they can come out and donate. Blood collection centers are considered an essential service and are exempt from guidance not to have large groups, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Vitalant during normal times maintains hospital-level sanitation, but it has gone above and beyond the requirements by sanitizing the entire building regularly. Potential donors have their temperatures taken as soon as they walk through the door and are turned away if their temperature exceeds 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We even offer if they come in and check in and they want to wait in their car, they can do that. We’ll call and text them to come in,” Bredahl said. "We’re taking all of the precautions to make sure it’s safe for the donor.”
Howell Flowers, an assistant professor at Bismarck State College, was at Vitalant on Monday and donates on a regular basis.
"It only takes a little time out of my day, and I feel that is the least I can do to help out. I definitely feel it is important to especially donate now because of the recent blood shortages due to the COVID-19 outbreak," Flowers said.
Lately he's been donating platelets to help with cancer treatment.
Judy Maslowski, a Bismarck Realtor who previously had a 30-year career as a nurse, including a stint in the intensive care unit, had her temperature taken as soon as she entered Vitalant to donate on Monday. She said donating blood is "lifesaving" and "easy to do." She's been donating since her 20s, after a pregnant Mandan woman died following a car accident.
No evidence suggests that the coronavirus can be transferred through blood, and the virus doesn’t pose any risk to blood donors by weakening their immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Recently, top health officials have pleaded with the public to donate blood.
“Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams, America’s top doctor, said during a White House press briefing recently. “We know many of you are home practicing the president’s guidelines for social distancing, but one thing we should all consider, especially our millennials and Gen Z, is donating blood.”
Last week, the plea came locally from Dr. Michael LeBeau, the president of Sanford Bismarck. After stressing the importance of social distancing at Gov. Doug Burgum’s news conference on Saturday, he told North Dakotans to make an exception to donate blood.
“Blood donations are down, and we do not want to run out of blood products at this time,” LeBeau said. “We may have to do them differently, but we have to make sure we’re ready and prepared when the time comes.”
Blood collected doesn’t go to coronavirus patients. Rather it goes to trauma and intensive care unit patients, and those with regular treatments such as cancer patients.
All blood types and components are needed, with a critical need for platelets and type O blood donations. Platelets have a short shelf life of only five days. Red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days.
While all types are needed, type O-negative blood is “the golden ticket for blood,” Bredahl said. Type O-negative blood can go to anybody, and emergency room doctors initially give it to trauma patients when their blood type is not known.
Typically, donors give one pint of blood every two months. Bredahl encourages donors to come in four times a year to donate, as the “mini-physical” performed before each donation can catch underlying health problems before they become a problem.
Those interested in donating blood can call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 or go online at vitalant.org to make an appointment. Vitalant is at 517 S. 7th St. in Bismarck.
Biolife Plasma Services, which operates a center in Bismarck, also has seen a “moderate decline” in donation rates, according to a statement from the company. However, plasma collected at Biolife goes to companies that make critical therapies for patients with rare diseases and for other uses, not directly to local hospitals.
Biolife also has taken precautionary measures including extra cleaning processes, screening for fever in employees and donors, and moving donation beds apart.
While blood centers and hospitals are concerned about a drop-off in donations, Bredahl still sees loyal, older donors coming in, despite the risks posed by the coronavirus.
“When I see people that are in the chairs that are 80-plus years old, I just, my heart goes out to them because they’re wanting to help, but yet I’m wishing we could get younger donors to come out and the healthy donors that have a stronger immune system to get out and donate,” she said.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
