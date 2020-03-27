Drop in blood donations worry health officials amid virus outbreak

Bredahl believes that due to the guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention urging people to limit gatherings, people aren’t sure if they can come out and donate. Blood collection centers are considered an essential service and are exempt from guidance not to have large groups, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Vitalant during normal times maintains hospital-level sanitation, but it has gone above and beyond the requirements by sanitizing the entire building regularly. Potential donors have their temperatures taken as soon as they walk through the door and are turned away if their temperature exceeds 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We even offer if they come in and check in and they want to wait in their car, they can do that. We’ll call and text them to come in,” Bredahl said. "We’re taking all of the precautions to make sure it’s safe for the donor.”

Howell Flowers, an assistant professor at Bismarck State College, was at Vitalant on Monday and donates on a regular basis.

"It only takes a little time out of my day, and I feel that is the least I can do to help out. I definitely feel it is important to especially donate now because of the recent blood shortages due to the COVID-19 outbreak," Flowers said.