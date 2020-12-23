Downward COVID-19 trends continue in North Dakota; state launches vaccine dashboard

Dr. Lauren Archuleta, a family physician with CHI St. Alexius, was one of the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine last week. She gave an update Wednesday on how she is feeling.

Getting the vaccine hurt less than a flu shot, Archuleta said, though her arm was sore the next day. She felt some side effects after the shot, including body aches, but said they went away overnight. Feeling side effects after receiving a vaccine means the body is creating an immune response, according to Archuleta.

The doctor said she has heard concerns from some patients about how quickly the vaccine was developed. The corners cut during its creation were administrative and not related to any safety protocols, she said.

Archuleta also cautioned that a person is not fully protected by the vaccine until about two weeks after getting the second dose.

"For the sake of the general population and slowing the spread, it's still going to be very important for all of us to continue to wear our masks," she said.

Some health experts and state officials credit a statewide mask mandate implemented in mid-November with helping lower active cases and hospitalizations; others view the measures as an infringement on personal freedom.

