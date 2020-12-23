Downward COVID-19 trends continue in North Dakota; state launches vaccine dashboard

A monthlong trend of declining active COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota continued Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health began reporting information on vaccinations in the state on its website.
The agency in its daily report noted a drop of 50 in active COVID-19 cases, to 2,389, and a decline of 17 in hospitalizations, to 118 -- the lowest number since Oct. 7.
Hospitals in the state had 27 staffed intensive care unit beds and 392 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two available staffed ICU beds, and CHI St. Alexius Health had four. Sanford had 10 staffed non-ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius had 30.
Health officials reported 279 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 90,723, with 87,091 recoveries, 3,436 hospitalizations and 1,243 deaths. The Associated Press reported there were about 935 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 21st in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
Five new deaths, including a Burleigh County man in his 80s, were reported Wednesday. Deaths continued to remain high in comparison to the rest of the country, according to AP. The death count is the fourth-highest per capita at about 163 deaths per 100,000 people, Johns Hopkins University researchers said.
Officials completed 3,713 tests on Tuesday. The positivity rate as reported by the state was 5.63%.
The state on Friday does not plan to release daily numbers or update its dashboard due to the Christmas holiday.
Vaccine update
The health department's vaccine dashboard has gone live, at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid19-vaccine-dashboard.
Other vaccine information can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information.
The data dashboard will be updated every Tuesday morning, with the previous week's data. Information includes doses received of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, doses administered, provider sites, and the vaccine coverage rate with breakouts by demographics. The coverage rate is the percentage of North Dakota residents age 16 and older who have received one dose of the vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.
Vaccinations began Dec. 14. As of Tuesday, nearly 8,500 doses had been administered, including more than 1,100 in Burleigh-Morton. The state had received 21,000 doses -- 7,800 of the Pfizer vaccine and 13,200 of the Moderna brand.
Dr. Lauren Archuleta, a family physician with CHI St. Alexius, was one of the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine last week. She gave an update Wednesday on how she is feeling.
Getting the vaccine hurt less than a flu shot, Archuleta said, though her arm was sore the next day. She felt some side effects after the shot, including body aches, but said they went away overnight. Feeling side effects after receiving a vaccine means the body is creating an immune response, according to Archuleta.
The doctor said she has heard concerns from some patients about how quickly the vaccine was developed. The corners cut during its creation were administrative and not related to any safety protocols, she said.
Archuleta also cautioned that a person is not fully protected by the vaccine until about two weeks after getting the second dose.
"For the sake of the general population and slowing the spread, it's still going to be very important for all of us to continue to wear our masks," she said.
Some health experts and state officials credit a statewide mask mandate implemented in mid-November with helping lower active cases and hospitalizations; others view the measures as an infringement on personal freedom.
More information
The statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
