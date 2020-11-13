Doctors call for stronger masking policies at community forum

Gov. Doug Burgum has resisted implementing a statewide mandate, saying he doesn't believe one would be effective and instead encouraging personal responsibility. He has said he supports mask wearing and local mandates.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carson said that when a virus is spreading as quickly as it is in North Dakota, it can be difficult to turn things around.

"It's kind of like a big runaway train, and the brakes are broken," he said.

Carlson also said that even though the state is a leader in testing, tests are not enough to slow the spread of the virus.

"I will congratulate the governor for getting us excellent testing capacity at the beginning," he said. "But when you're in the steep part of the exponential growth phase, that doesn't work. We're not going to test our way out of it."

The doctors also emphasized the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Carson showed a video analyzing the droplets sprayed by someone during a sneeze, which showed fewer droplets released if the person is wearing a face covering. He said in response to questions about rising case numbers in states with mandates that several of those states had poor compliance, and said North Dakota is among the worst states when it comes to people wearing masks.