Doctors call for stronger masking policies at community forum

Two North Dakota physicians on Friday said the state needs to take more rigorous steps to slow the outbreak of COVID-19 as hospitals hit capacity.
Dr. Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist at North Dakota State University, and Dr. Kathy Anderson, president of the North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, called for stronger mask mandates during a public discussion about COVID-19. The two, along with Theresa Will, director of the Valley City-based City-County Health District, were part of a Consensus Council virtual community forum about the coronavirus. They also discussed the state's lack of hospital capacity.
Anderson, a Bismarck pediatrician, said she is "gravely concerned" with the direction the state is headed regarding COVID-19.
"We're at capacity now, and influenza and other typical winter viruses haven't yet set in," she said.
Hospitals at capacity will not be able to help people with treatable conditions, and patients might have to be cared for by their families at home, according to Anderson.
Mask wearing "is our best chance" to prevent business shutdowns and keep kids in school, she said. She also called for a statewide mask mandate because she said local mandates aren't effective if people are traveling to different communities where there may not be mandates.
Gov. Doug Burgum has resisted implementing a statewide mandate, saying he doesn't believe one would be effective and instead encouraging personal responsibility. He has said he supports mask wearing and local mandates.
Carson said that when a virus is spreading as quickly as it is in North Dakota, it can be difficult to turn things around.
"It's kind of like a big runaway train, and the brakes are broken," he said.
Carlson also said that even though the state is a leader in testing, tests are not enough to slow the spread of the virus.
"I will congratulate the governor for getting us excellent testing capacity at the beginning," he said. "But when you're in the steep part of the exponential growth phase, that doesn't work. We're not going to test our way out of it."
The doctors also emphasized the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Carson showed a video analyzing the droplets sprayed by someone during a sneeze, which showed fewer droplets released if the person is wearing a face covering. He said in response to questions about rising case numbers in states with mandates that several of those states had poor compliance, and said North Dakota is among the worst states when it comes to people wearing masks.
Anderson explained that masks work by helping contain the virus if someone is capable of spreading it. Asymptomatic people can spread the virus for two to three days before developing symptoms, and masks can help reduce the risk of infecting others, she said.
But mandating, or even wearing a mask, does not always work if the community at large won't wear them, the panelists said. Carson said he believes the state needs mandates that are actually enforced, and that officials need to better understand what will make people wear a mask.
Carson also addressed claims that masks need serious scientific study. Masks have not undergone controlled trials like prescription drugs do because they don't pose the same risks as a new drug and there is enough observational data proving that they work, and the same goes for hand washing, he said.
"We don't have any randomized control trials that parachutes prevent people from being crushed when they jump out of an airplane," Carson said.
