Details set for COVID-19 child vaccine town hall event; virus-related deaths keep climbing

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday will host a virtual town hall to provide information on the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have endorsed Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11. Doses for the age group are about one-third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.

There are about 82,000 children in that age group in North Dakota, according to the Health Department -- nearly 11% of the state's population. The agency has received 18,000 initial pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 doses from the federal government and is distributing them to providers around the state, according to Immunization Program Director Molly Howell.

She is one of the scheduled speakers during Friday's 1:30 p.m. town hall about the recent federal approval of the child vaccine and of vaccine boosters for adults. Others are University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine Pediatrician Joan Connell, Sanford Health Infectious Disease Specialist Avish Nagpal, and Grace Njau, director of the Health Department's Special Projects and Health Analytics division.

Brenton Nesemeier, director of the department's Field Services division, also will be available to answer questions. People can ask questions during the live event but also can submit them in advance via direct message on the department’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.

The event will be via Microsoft Teams at https://health.nd.gov/covidtownhall.

Sanford Health Bismarck has begun scheduling and administering the child vaccine, CHI St. Alexius Health plans to in the coming weeks, and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has announced a drive-thru child vaccine clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 3:30-6 p.m. For more information, go to sanfordhealth.org, CHIStAlexiusHealth.org and https://bit.ly/3wdsdrS.

Daily data

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in children ages 5-11 account for about 6% of North Dakota's overall 150,467 confirmed cases during the pandemic that began in March 2020. Hospitalizations in that age range make up less than half a percent of the state pandemic total of 6,005.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Thursday showed a total of 608 newly confirmed virus cases in all age ranges, and 3,627 active cases, including 683 in Burleigh-Morton counties. There were five more virus-related deaths documented, raising the pandemic total to 1,784 and October's total to 156. Death records can be filed up to 10 days from the date of death under state law, so October's total might not yet be final. It's already the fourth-deadliest pandemic month for North Dakota.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Morton County increased by one Thursday, to 119; Burleigh County's total was unchanged, at 243.

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations all have risen in recent months due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Hospitalizations on Thursday were down 20 from Monday, to 150, but hospital capacity remained a concern, with about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 3% of intensive care unit beds available. The most recent state data indicated no available beds in either category at Bismarck's two hospitals.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55.7% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Logan, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.