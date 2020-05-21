Democratic-NPL governor candidate seeks data driving North Dakota pandemic response

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum intends to respond to the Democrats' letter.

"We get a lot of, many, many information requests on a daily basis, so we're trying to get through all of them," he said.

As of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, the governor's office had not yet received Lenz's records request, which Nowatzki said would be fulfilled "just like we would for any other constituent."

Most of the 134 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday were in Cass County, home to the state’s largest city of Fargo, where 93 positive cases were confirmed. Ward County, home to Minot, had 24 new cases, Emmons County in south central North Dakota had six and Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had four.

The counties of Bottineau, Grand Forks, Mercer, Morton, Pierce, Ramsey and Richland each had one new case.

One of the men who died was in his 70s and the other was in his 90s, officials said. Both had underlying health conditions. Their deaths bring the state’s total to 51.

Thirty-eight individuals were reported as recovered in the last day, bringing the total to 1,340. A total of 144 people have been hospitalized by the disease, and 39 of those remain so.