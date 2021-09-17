Delta variant increases presence in North Dakota; new mu variant surfaces

The delta variant of the coronavirus has strengthened its hold on North Dakota, and the new mu variant has surfaced in the state.
The highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant is driving the recent pandemic spike around the country including in North Dakota, where active COVID-19 cases have risen 43% since the start of the month. They've increased eightfold since the start of August.
Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 40% over the past week, to 1,112, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Confirmed delta cases in the state at the start of August numbered fewer than 50.
North Dakota's state lab has now identified 2,507 cases of six variants, an increase of 331 from last week, with the bulk of the increase -- 320 new cases -- attributed to delta, which was first identified in India. There also have been 1,157 confirmed cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 186 of the two California variants, 45 of the the Japan/Brazil variant and five of the South Africa variant.
North Dakota officials recently also identified two cases of the mu variant, which was first identified in Colombia in January and has since caused isolated outbreaks in South America, Europe and the United States. The World Health Organization last month listed it as a “variant of interest” because of concerns it may make vaccines and treatments less effective, though more evidence is needed, The Associated Press reported.
So far, the mu variant doesn’t seem to be spreading quickly, according to AP. Unlike the WHO, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not designated it a variant of interest.
Kruger said the coronavirus is "ever-changing and new variants will continue to emerge. The public health impacts of these variants are difficult to predict."
Mu "is a variant that will need continuing monitoring to see if it emerges at a greater level. Right now, CDC estimates that this variant is one-tenth of 1 percent of all the (coronaviruses) circulating in the United States," Kruger said. "We will continue our surveillance in North Dakota to help us understand the variants that are circulating in the state."
The actual number of variant cases in North Dakota is almost certainly higher than the data indicate, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined. Kruger has said the sharp increase in delta cases is due entirely to the variant's increased prevalence, and not to increased testing.
Daily data
North Dakota health officials on Friday reported 493 new COVID-19 cases and 3,486 active cases, including 887 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The two counties' total has increased by one-third in the past week alone, and Burleigh continued to lead the state on Friday, with 677 active cases.
The Health Department on its coronavirus dashboard also reported one new virus-related death, and Burleigh's death total on the dashboard increased by one, to 210. Morton's stayed the same at 104.
The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was 6.26%. The rate has been above the state target of less than 5% for a month, after falling to a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by four on Friday, to 111. Hospital capacity remains a concern around North Dakota. State data showed 183 available staffed inpatient beds and 13 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had two available staffed inpatient beds and Sanford Health had none. Neither had any available ICU beds listed.
Sanford Health Bismarck Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker on Thursday said that hospital is full on a daily basis, and emergency room wait times are stretching for hours due to staffing shortages and the COVID-19 surge.
North Dakota has confirmed 125,110 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic that hit in March 2020, with 120,039 recoveries, 4,958 hospitalizations and 1,585 deaths.
"Vaccines are showing to be effective in preventing COVID-19 infections and better at preventing severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths," Kruger said. "We continue to urge people to choose vaccination to help prevent disease, hospitalizations and death, as well as helping reduce the emergence of variants."
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 52.3% of eligible North Dakota adults and 28.9% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all but five of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. Burleigh and Morton counties both are in the high category.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.