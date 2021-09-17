Delta variant increases presence in North Dakota; new mu variant surfaces

The delta variant of the coronavirus has strengthened its hold on North Dakota, and the new mu variant has surfaced in the state.

The highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant is driving the recent pandemic spike around the country including in North Dakota, where active COVID-19 cases have risen 43% since the start of the month. They've increased eightfold since the start of August.

Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 40% over the past week, to 1,112, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Confirmed delta cases in the state at the start of August numbered fewer than 50.

North Dakota's state lab has now identified 2,507 cases of six variants, an increase of 331 from last week, with the bulk of the increase -- 320 new cases -- attributed to delta, which was first identified in India. There also have been 1,157 confirmed cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 186 of the two California variants, 45 of the the Japan/Brazil variant and five of the South Africa variant.