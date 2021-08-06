Delta variant beginning to surge in North Dakota; Burleigh-Morton has 300th death

"The increase in the delta variant is concerning," Kruger said, though he added, "With the increased infectiousness of the variant and with the data published by the CDC, it was not entirely unexpected."

State officials have now linked delta to one death, along with 18 hospitalizations. Total variant-related confirmed deaths are at 12, with hospitalizations at 127.

"We are continuing to encourage people to learn about the vaccines available that help protect against infections and serious disease and to choose to be vaccinated," Kruger said.

About 654,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 96,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.7% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 19.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. The adult percentage has increased less than half a percent this week.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 112,169 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 109,944 recoveries, 4,414 hospitalizations and 1,542 deaths.