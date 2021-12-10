Delta presence remains strong in North Dakota, but Burleigh-Morton active COVID-19 cases fall

North Dakota health officials have yet to find any trace of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state, but there's plenty of evidence that the highly contagious delta variant is maintaining a strong presence.

Delta was first identified in North Dakota in late June. It has since dominated other variants previously identified in the state, and has led to a fall spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths -- though the Health Department on Friday reported drops in active virus cases and hospitalizations and no new deaths for the first time in four days.

North Dakota's state lab has identified 4,956 total cases of six variants, though there have been no new cases of alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu for about three months. Delta cases this week increased by 514, to a total of 3,561.

The actual number is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined. That's enough to create a representative sample, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. The state lab also is testing for omicron, which is now present in 22 states, including Minnesota, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Omicron likely will spread more easily than the original coronavirus, but how it will compare to delta is not yet known, according to the CDC. Scientists are still studying whether omicron will cause more severe illness, and how well existing treatments will work. Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from omicron infection.

There have been 399 hospitalizations and 62 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota; about three-fourths of both are linked to delta.

Daily data

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh and Morton counties on Friday fell to the lowest level since late-August, at 441. They also fell again statewide, to 2,775.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard also showed a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, to 156.

Hospital beds remained scarce around North Dakota, however. The most recent state data showed about 7% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds open. Sanford Health Bismarck had six available staffed general care beds and two ICU beds. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had no available beds listed in either category.

There have been 166,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 372 cases reported Friday from 6,536 tests completed Thursday. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 6.07% and a 14-day rolling rate of 7.34%. The state target for the two-week rolling rate is less than 5%.

There have been 161,881 COVID-19 recoveries, 6,676 hospitalizations and 1,944 deaths in North Dakota during the pandemic. Those deaths include 272 in Burleigh County and 127 in Morton. Burleigh remains tied with Cass County, home to Fargo, for most deaths during the pandemic. Morton has the fourth-most, behind Ward County, home to Minot, with 230.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 57.8% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35.6% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 5.5% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. About 17% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Logan and Renville, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

