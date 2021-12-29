December tied for seventh-deadliest in North Dakota during pandemic

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, making December's total equal to January's as the seventh-deadliest in North Dakota during the pandemic.

There have now been 76 COVID-19 deaths in December, after 135 in November and 168 in October. The spike came after the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed a slight drop in active virus cases, to 1,903 statewide and 413 in Burleigh-Morton counties. But the state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate landed above 6% for the first time in 10 days, at 6.02%. The state target is less than 5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by one from Tuesday, to 108. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 9% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had six available staffed general care beds and four open ICU beds; Sanford Health had four available inpatient beds but no ICU beds.

There have been 172,607 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 646 new cases reported Wednesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 8.59% from 8,264 tests completed Tuesday.

There have been 168,699 COVID-19 recoveries, 6,910 virus-related hospitalizations and 2,005 pandemic deaths in North Dakota.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data on Tuesday showed 63.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 56.5%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. About 20% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, Golden Valley and Pierce, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.