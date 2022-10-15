Deaths fall, divorces spike, births stable in 2021 in North Dakota

Deaths of North Dakota residents last year fell by nearly 10%, but COVID-19 remained the No. 3 cause of death after the record-deadly year of 2020.

Meanwhile, divorces last year spiked nearly 21% over 2020. Births were virtually unchanged.

These figures and others are compiled in the state Division of Vital Records' latest annual Fast Facts report on vital statistics.

Births

North Dakota had a daily average of 28 live births and 20 deaths last year. Births increased 0.6% to 10,111 in 2021.

North Dakota's birth rate ranked No. 3 in of the 50 states last year, behind only Utah and Alaska, according to North Dakota State Data Center Demographer Kevin Iverson.

He attributes that to in-migration of many younger people to North Dakota in the last decade, including people ages 18-34 -- the primary childbearing ages for women. A nationwide trend of women having children at an older age and having fewer children has been late to reach the Peace Garden State, he said.

Iverson considers it positive news that North Dakota's birth rate was stable in 2020 and 2021 amid the pandemic, when he thought a combination of stress, worry and out-migration might slightly lower the birth rate.

The state's most popular baby names were essentially unchanged. Oliver for boys and Olivia for girls remained the top names for a second year in a row.

Seven of 2020's top 11 boys names and eight of 2020's top 11 girls names made the list again.

The oldest father last year was 72; the oldest mother was 49. The youngest father was 14; the youngest mother was 13.

The largest live baby born in 2021 in North Dakota weighed 13 pounds, 10 ounces.

Forty-five North Dakota babies were born June 16, 2021, the most births in a day last year.

Deaths

COVID-19 was the cause of death for 595 North Dakota residents last year.

One-quarter of those deaths were in October 2021 amid the surge of the highly contagious delta variant. October 2021 was the fourth-deadliest month of the pandemic in North Dakota.

Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory saw "a dramatic spike" in deaths in the falls of 2020 and 2021, owner Mike Nathe said.

The fall 2020 peak of COVID-19 deaths overwhelmed many funeral homes around the state, producing a year's worth of funerals in mere months for some people, he said.

The spike in fall 2021 was somewhat of a surprise due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

"Even though the vaccine was out, we still were seeing some people, a lot of people coming through the doors who weren't vaccinated, and that was too bad because we saw the effects of that on families," Nathe said.

The pandemic contributed to a record 7,934 deaths of North Dakota residents in 2020. COVID-19 was the cause of death for 1,157 North Dakotans in 2020.

Deaths dropped 9.8% last year to 7,154, but were still 8.2% higher than in 2019.

Diseases of the heart and cancers were the Nos. 1 and 2 killers in North Dakota last year at 1,426 deaths and 1,269 deaths, respectively.

The oldest North Dakota man who died last year was 104; the oldest woman was 115.

Divorces, marriages

2021 saw 2,189 divorces in North Dakota -- a nearly 21% increase from 2020. State Court Administrator Sally Holewa sees several likely reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Courts saw delays in filings and proceedings. And Holewa pointed out that most people probably would want to see a divorce lawyer in person, given the personal nature of the case.

The pandemic also probably forced into more proximity couples whose relationships might have already been on shaky ground, she said.

"I think a big part of that, too, honestly, is a lot of people, just like making a career switch, decided to make a life change," Holewa said. "Everybody wanted to get back to some semblance of normality. We all did, and I think that we've probably reached that for most people."

Marriages were relatively unchanged from 2020, falling by 0.6% to 4,001 marriages.

Ninety-four couples were married Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, the most popular wedding day last year.

The oldest groom was 95; the oldest bride was 89. The youngest groom was 18; the youngest bride was 16.

The greatest age difference between bride and groom last year was 35 years.

The longest marriage to end in divorce was 54 years; the shortest was eight days.