Deadly year for North Dakota also sees drops in births, marriages, divorces

North Dakota logged record total deaths in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some statistics dropped likely because of the virus' impact.
The state's Division of Vital Records recently released its "Fast Facts" for 2020, a brief report compiling data on births, marriages, divorces and deaths for last year in the Peace Garden State.
Births
North Dakota had an average of 27 live births and 21 deaths per day in 2020.
The state has the No. 2 crude birth rate in the nation for 2020, according to North Dakota Census Office Demographer Kevin Iverson. The rate is the average annual number of births in a year per 1,000 population, calculated at midyear.
North Dakota is behind only Utah, and has been among the top three states for rate of births since 2014, Iverson said.
He attributed the ranking to several factors, including the state's strong economy the past decade; the large population of people ages 20-34, the primary childbearing ages; and national trends tending to affect the state later.
"The fertility rate or rate of births has been dropping. It has just been dropping elsewhere faster than it has here," Iverson said.
Live births in North Dakota last year dropped 3.8% from 2019, to 10,050. That followed a national trend of a slight decrease, according to Deputy State Registrar Carmell Barth.
2021 data might show what impact the pandemic had on the birth rate, though provisional data from January-April 2021 show little change from last year, Barth said.
Many of the same, popular baby names continued to lead parents' choices for their newborns, topped by Oliver for boys and Olivia for girls.
Five of the top boys names and seven of the top girls names in 2019 carried over to 2020 rankings. Top baby names have changed little since 2006, when fast facts reports began, Barth said.
The largest live baby born in 2020 weighed 10 pounds. The oldest mother and father were 57 and 75, respectively. The youngest mother and father were 13 and 15, respectively.
Marriages, divorces
Marriages fell 2.5% from 2019, to 4,028. The most popular wedding date was Saturday, Oct. 10, when 133 couples wed. In 2019, a single-day high of 87 couples wed on Sept. 14.
Glasser Images, of Bismarck, saw a lot of couples shift their 2020 spring and early summer weddings to late summer, fall and 2021, lead wedding consultant McLauryn Alexander said. Oct. 10 was a popular wedding date for its numbers, she said: 10-10-2020.
September and October weddings have been more popular in recent years, she said. Fall colors and more comfortable weather are factors.
"A fair chunk of Minnesota brides" married in North Dakota where coronavirus restrictions were more lenient, Alexander said.
"What we saw is that people still want to celebrate. Love wins no matter what happens," she said.
The oldest bride and groom in the state last year were 81 and 86, respectively; the youngest bride and groom were 16 and 17, respectively. One couple had a 36-year age difference.
Divorces dropped 4.2% from 2019, to 1,811. One couple divorced after as little as three months. The longest marriage to end in divorce lasted 51 years.
Record deaths
The pandemic contributed to a record 7,934 North Dakota resident deaths last year, up 20% from 2019. COVID-19 was the state's third-leading cause of death, killing 1,157 North Dakotans. The figure includes state residents who died in state and those who died out of state.
Deaths in 2020 were "the most that I had found" in annual records going back to 1924, Barth said. All states saw an overall increase in deaths, she said.
The top two causes of death last year were diseases of the heart, with 1,422 deaths, and all cancers, at 1,307 deaths, virtually unchanged from 2019.
The oldest North Dakota man and woman who died last year were 105 and 110, respectively.
A number of rural counties are in "natural decline," with more deaths than births, Iverson said. Urban areas of the state have seen growth due to younger people moving into those more metropolitan areas, he said.
The 2020 U.S. census counted a record 779,094 North Dakota residents. Population data "suggests to us that we had a lot more in-migration this last decade than we thought we had," Iverson said.
The census figures will guide state lawmakers who are redistricting the Legislature this year.
