Day of low tests yields low number of new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

North Dakota health officials on Monday reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, from a relatively low number of tests handled Sunday.

Testing typically drops off over the weekend, and only 1,619 tests were completed Sunday. The Department of Health on Monday reported a drop of 140 active cases, lowering the statewide total to 2,655, and an increase of two hospitalizations, raising that total to 158.

Hospitals in the state had 23 staffed intensive care unit beds and 353 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one available staffed ICU bed, and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Sanford had 10 staffed non-ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius had 20.

The new deaths reported Monday, in Burleigh and Ward counties, brought North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,233.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 4.84%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, there have been just under 1.3 million tests completed in North Dakota, 90,121 positive cases, 86,233 recoveries and 3,400 hospitalizations.

More information