Day of low tests yields low number of new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

North Dakota health officials on Monday reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, from a relatively low number of tests handled Sunday.
Testing typically drops off over the weekend, and only 1,619 tests were completed Sunday. The Department of Health on Monday reported a drop of 140 active cases, lowering the statewide total to 2,655, and an increase of two hospitalizations, raising that total to 158.
Hospitals in the state had 23 staffed intensive care unit beds and 353 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one available staffed ICU bed, and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Sanford had 10 staffed non-ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius had 20.
The new deaths reported Monday, in Burleigh and Ward counties, brought North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,233.
Support Local Journalism
The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 4.84%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, there have been just under 1.3 million tests completed in North Dakota, 90,121 positive cases, 86,233 recoveries and 3,400 hospitalizations.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.