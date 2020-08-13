Daily highs set in 3 COVID-19 categories in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota saw daily highs for coronavirus tests, cases and hospitalizations on Thursday.

State health officials reported 201 new COVID-19 cases in 28 counties, surpassing the previous high of 181 cases on Aug. 8. They were the result of 7,182 total tests, which eclipsed the previous high of 6,046 on Aug. 1. Hospitalizations increased by one from Wednesday, to 59.

The state Department of Health declined to say how many of the hospitalizations are in Bismarck, citing state law that shields disease control records from public disclosure.

The new cases included 39 in Burleigh County and 18 in Morton County, which together are the state's latest hot spot. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, but a spike of 49 cases in Stark County pushed it ahead of Morton to No. 2 in the state in active cases. Stark is home to Dickinson.

Active cases statewide increased by 63 to 1,098, after two consecutive days of significant drops. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 120.

There have been 8,171 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state since the start of the pandemic, with 6,953 recoveries and 445 hospitalizations.