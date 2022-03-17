Daily COVID-19 cases, positivity rate remains low in North Dakota; 3 more deaths confirmed

North Dakota's Health Department on Thursday reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and a daily test positivity rate under 2%.

That compares with daily cases numbering in the thousands and the positivity rate surpassing 20% just two months ago during the height of the omicron variant wave in January. It has now waned, and cases and rates have plummeted in recent weeks.

Daily confirmed cases have not been in the triple digits since early this month. The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate -- a better trend measurement than the daily rate -- has been below the state target of less than 5% for 15 straight days. The longer-term rate has fallen from a pandemic high of 19.69% on Jan. 26 to 2.46%.

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Thursday showed 281 active COVID-19 cases, with 89 in Burleigh-Morton counties. There were three newly confirmed virus-related deaths statewide, but the dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 303 and 142, respectively.

There were 38 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals, the lowest total since mid-August. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of eight staffed inpatient hospital beds available and four intensive care unit beds open.

North Dakota has had 239,391 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic that began in March 2020, with 236,878 recoveries, 7,856 hospitalizations and 2,232 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

The Health Department will move to updating the COVID-19 dashboard weekly rather than daily after this week, as part of the state's recent move to an "endemic" coronavirus phase. That essentially means COVID-19 is expected to be a regular part of life.

More information

Federal data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.7%. The national averages are 75.3% and 69.4%, respectively. COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.6%, compared to 46% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk.

The state Health Department has developed new guidance and resources for businesses, at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.