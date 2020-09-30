Criminal, civil disputes over Burgum's executive order authority to go to state Supreme Court

A North Dakota district judge has refused to dismiss a criminal case against a Minot hair salon operator accused of violating Gov. Doug Burgum's coronavirus-related shutdown order last spring.
The Wednesday ruling by North Central District Judge Richard Hagar will send the matter to the state Supreme Court, along with a larger dispute over whether Burgum had the authority to shut down businesses during a pandemic.
"We will be appealing," said attorney Lynn Boughey, who represents Somerset Court and Kari Riggin, an independent contractor who operates the salon inside the assisted living facility. "We now have a civil and a criminal case that will go up on appeal."
Ward County State's Attorney Rozanna Larson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Burgum in late March issued executive orders temporarily restricting or closing food and drink businesses, fitness centers, and personal care services such as hair salons to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Burgum allowed the orders to expire in early May.
Somerset Court and Riggin sued Burgum and then-State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte in April in an effort to allow the facility’s in-house hair salon to continue providing services to residents. They asserted that Burgum’s orders went beyond his authority and denied plaintiffs their constitutional right to earn a living.
The attorney general’s office argued on behalf of the state that the governor has both constitutional and statutory authority to manage disasters and emergencies, including temporarily restricting certain businesses. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen concurred and dismissed the civil case on Sept. 1.
The Somerset Court salon continued operating into April. Riggin was cited on April 14 for failing to comply with Burgum's order. The infraction carries a potential fine up to $1,000.
Hagar rejected a defense request to dismiss the criminal case, ruling that Burgum did not exceed his authority and that Riggin "was performing cosmetology services, was aware of the Governor's order, its restrictions, and its applicability to her actions."
The district court case technically is not over, with a trial being the next step. However, Riggin this week plans to enter a conditional guilty plea in which she accepts a $100 fine but reserves the right to take the case to the state Supreme Court, Boughey said.
"Once the judge signs the judgement, we'll appeal immediately," Boughey said.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
