Criminal, civil disputes over Burgum's executive order authority to go to state Supreme Court

A North Dakota district judge has refused to dismiss a criminal case against a Minot hair salon operator accused of violating Gov. Doug Burgum's coronavirus-related shutdown order last spring.

The Wednesday ruling by North Central District Judge Richard Hagar will send the matter to the state Supreme Court, along with a larger dispute over whether Burgum had the authority to shut down businesses during a pandemic.

"We will be appealing," said attorney Lynn Boughey, who represents Somerset Court and Kari Riggin, an independent contractor who operates the salon inside the assisted living facility. "We now have a civil and a criminal case that will go up on appeal."

Ward County State's Attorney Rozanna Larson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Burgum in late March issued executive orders temporarily restricting or closing food and drink businesses, fitness centers, and personal care services such as hair salons to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Burgum allowed the orders to expire in early May.

