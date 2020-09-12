COVID tests, new cases reach all-time highs

The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota on Friday surpassed the state’s previous one-day record by nearly 100, according to the state Department of Health.
Two Cass County men in their 90s and a Williams County woman in her 60s were reported as the latest deaths tied to the coronavirus disease. All had underlying health conditions, officials said. The three deaths bring the state’s total to 167 since the pandemic began.
The department recorded 468 new cases on Friday. The previous record of 375 was set on Aug. 29. The new high comes on the same day the state’s record for completed tests also reached a new peak of 9,603. The record of 7,898 also had held since Aug. 29.
There have been 533,340 tests completed since mid-March. A total of 15,151 people have tested positive, of which 12,450 have recovered.
The illness has hospitalized 634 people since mid-March and 56, eight fewer than Thursday, remain so.
Burleigh County has 447 active positive cases, more than any county in the state. Morton County has 188. The total number of active cases in the state rose on Friday by 191, putting the total at 2,534. Recoveries on Friday totaled 185.
The department reported 70 new cases in Cass County, 63 in Ward, 61 in Burleigh and 51 each in Morton and Stark, and 30 in Stutsman. Cass County deaths now total 77. That total stands at 25 in Burleigh and eight in Morton.
Burleigh and Morton counties remain in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state will review the county risk levels again next week.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
