COVID tests, new cases reach all-time highs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota on Friday surpassed the state’s previous one-day record by nearly 100, according to the state Department of Health.

Two Cass County men in their 90s and a Williams County woman in her 60s were reported as the latest deaths tied to the coronavirus disease. All had underlying health conditions, officials said. The three deaths bring the state’s total to 167 since the pandemic began.

The department recorded 468 new cases on Friday. The previous record of 375 was set on Aug. 29. The new high comes on the same day the state’s record for completed tests also reached a new peak of 9,603. The record of 7,898 also had held since Aug. 29.

There have been 533,340 tests completed since mid-March. A total of 15,151 people have tested positive, of which 12,450 have recovered.

The illness has hospitalized 634 people since mid-March and 56, eight fewer than Thursday, remain so.

Burleigh County has 447 active positive cases, more than any county in the state. Morton County has 188. The total number of active cases in the state rose on Friday by 191, putting the total at 2,534. Recoveries on Friday totaled 185.