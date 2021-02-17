COVID-19 variant found in North Dakota for the first time; 2 cases confirmed, a third suspected

The variant strain of the coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom last fall has been confirmed in two people in North Dakota and is suspected in a third, the Health Department announced Wednesday.

It's the first finding in the state of one of the COVID-19 variants that are emerging around the world.

The state laboratory confirmed the results Tuesday. One person had recently returned from domestic travel before becoming ill and the other was a close contact of the first. Both are now considered recovered. Both had been interviewed by contact tracers at the time of their initial positive tests, and close contacts were identified.

One other North Dakota case is suspected to be the U.K. variant and is being investigated. That person is a close contact of the first two, according to Kirby Kruger, disease control director for the Health Department.

The agency is not releasing further information on the three people including ages, genders, hometowns and specific relationships, though Kruger said the initial two people "were close to each other." The department also is not saying to what state the one person had traveled. Kruger said the state is one in which the variant had already been confirmed, but it's not certain that the trip was the reason the person became infected.