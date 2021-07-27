COVID-19 vaccines effective against delta variant

An infectious disease expert said that COVID-19 vaccines are still effective against the delta variant.

Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, said the delta variant of COVID-19 appears to spread faster and may be more likely to cause hospitalization.

"If it's not the predominate strain now, it will be shortly," he said in a North Dakota Health Department webinar Tuesday.

Carson said that data from England, Scotland, Israel and Canada showed that the Pfizer vaccine was still effective at preventing hospitalization from the delta variant. Effectiveness at preventing symptoms dropped slightly with the delta variant but still remained at or above 80%, he said. Israel's data is an outlier and showed a greater decline in how effective the vaccine is against symptomatic infections, he said.

Carson also discussed why the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 outweigh the risks.

In several studies, people who had COVID-19 reported experiencing symptoms months after they were diagnosed, including fatigue, difficulty breathing and cognitive issues, he said.