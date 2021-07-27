COVID-19 vaccines effective against delta variant

An infectious disease expert said that COVID-19 vaccines are still effective against the delta variant.
Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, said the delta variant of COVID-19 appears to spread faster and may be more likely to cause hospitalization.
"If it's not the predominate strain now, it will be shortly," he said in a North Dakota Health Department webinar Tuesday.
Carson said that data from England, Scotland, Israel and Canada showed that the Pfizer vaccine was still effective at preventing hospitalization from the delta variant. Effectiveness at preventing symptoms dropped slightly with the delta variant but still remained at or above 80%, he said. Israel's data is an outlier and showed a greater decline in how effective the vaccine is against symptomatic infections, he said.
Carson also discussed why the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 outweigh the risks.
In several studies, people who had COVID-19 reported experiencing symptoms months after they were diagnosed, including fatigue, difficulty breathing and cognitive issues, he said.
The risk of side effects from COVID-19 is higher than the risk for complications from the vaccine, he said. He used myocarditis, or heart inflammation, as one example. There have been instances of the condition in some people who received an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna, with cases more likely to occur in younger men.
In a study of about 1,600 athletes from the Big Ten Conference who had COVID-19, 2.3% had myocarditis. In men ages 18-24, there have been about 45 to 66 cases of the condition per million doses. The risk of developing heart inflammation from COVID-19 is about 1 in 43 compared to 1 in 20,000 for the vaccine, Carson said.
Daily numbers
Another 66 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, causing the number of active cases statewide to climb to 292.
Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in recent weeks in North Dakota and across the country as the more-contagious delta variant spreads.
The number of state residents who have died with COVID-19 remains at 1,538, according to North Dakota Department of Health data published Tuesday. Hospitalizations fell by one to 17.
Burleigh County had seven new cases Tuesday and 59 active cases, and Morton had two new cases and 18 active cases.
The latest cases stem from 2,135 tests of state residents processed in labs Monday. The daily positivity rate was 3.2%, as calculated by the Health Department.
State data shows that 49.2% of North Dakota adults have been fully vaccinated, along with 18.5% of adolescents. Vaccinations among adults in the state have plateaued for several months. Teens became eligible more recently.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.