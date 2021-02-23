COVID-19 vaccine shipments to North Dakota return to normal; local vaccinations expand

North Dakota is once again receiving regular shipments of COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccinations in the Bismarck region are being expanded to more people.
Meanwhile, the state COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Committee is weighing how best to distribute a third vaccine in the works. And state officials are reporting further drops in active cases and hospitalizations.
North Dakota did not receive expected shipments of 4,600 doses of Moderna vaccine last week due to severe winter weather in other parts of the country, and some public health units were forced to postpone their vaccination clinics. Shipments resumed on Monday, according to Health Department spokesman Paul Teeple.
“Overall, our shipments this week will include this week and last week’s vaccines … last Tuesday’s order will arrive first, then last Thursday’s, then onto this week’s,” he said.
North Dakota has administered 188,364 total doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the state Health Department reported Tuesday. More than 27,600 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
Vaccinations in the state began two months ago. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. More than 15% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received their first dose; more than 8% have received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 25,768 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico, South Dakota and West Virginia have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus and are asymptomatic, according to new guidance from the CDC. Quarantine is not required as long as it is between two weeks to three months since someone received his or her final dose.
Third vaccine
Members of the state COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Committee on Monday decided they need more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before they recommend how the state should use it.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has not yet received federal approval, is different from the two already authorized for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration. It is a single-dose vaccine and uses refrigerated storage as opposed to frozen or ultra-cold storage.
The new vaccine could make it easier to vaccinate groups of people who may have trouble getting a second dose, such as people who are homebound or homeless, committee facilitator Dr. Stephen Pickard said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested on more than 40,000 people in multiple countries, including the U.S. and South Africa. Early reports say that the vaccine is 66% effective at preventing moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms, though it was 100% effective in all countries at preventing hospitalization and death, state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said at the meeting. In South Africa, where most coronavirus cases are from the virus variant originating in that country, the vaccine was 57% effective, according to Howell.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are over 90% effective, though Howell said their effectiveness on several new virus variants is not yet clear.
Committee members had concerns about the ethics of giving a less-effective vaccine to groups such as the homeless even if the vaccine is easier to distribute to them.
"Those two, I think, are key points: the logic and the ethics. But unfortunately, they don't necessarily interweave real well, in my mind at least," said member Seth Fisher, a state regional coordinator with the Department of Human Services.
Others agreed and said they wanted more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before making any decisions on distribution.
The state committee plans to meet early next week after federal advisory committees review the vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet Friday to decide whether to recommend the FDA authorize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use. If approved by the FDA, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Sunday to provide guidance on how to prioritize who gets the vaccine.
Area vaccinations
People 65 and older with no underlying health conditions can now register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Before, people in that age group needed to have underlying conditions to be eligible.
Those interested in an appointment should fill out the online eligibility form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FJPJ65N. People who are eligible to be vaccinated will then be contacted to set up an appointment.
People who are unable to complete the online form should call 701-355-1540 and select Option One or email bbph@bismarcknd.gov.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care residents and staff, and those in Phase 1B including all adults 65 and older as well as staff and residents of congregate living settings, such as group homes or homeless shelters.
Daily data
Active cases of COVID-19 have fallen below 700 in North Dakota and below 100 in Burleigh County.
The state Health Department on Tuesday reported 105 new COVID-19 cases out of 3,775 tests handled Monday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.43%. The state's pandemic case total rose to 99,416, with 97,286 recoveries, 3,859 hospitalizations and 1,439 deaths.
The state's pandemic death toll rose by one, and current hospitalizations fell by seven, to 31. Active cases stood at 691 statewide, with 98 in Burleigh County and 36 in Morton County.
Flags directive
Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Friday in memory of the 500,000 Americans who have died with COVID-19.
The governor is encouraging state residents to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.
In North Dakota, 1,438 residents have died with COVID-19 since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March.
“As we grieve the loss of our fellow North Dakotans and Americans, our determination to fight COVID-19 and save lives from this cruel disease remains stronger than ever,” Burgum said in a statement. “These were family members, friends and neighbors, and the loss of every North Dakotan reverberates throughout our communities and across the entire state. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family and friends of all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.”
Experts warn that about 90,000 more deaths are likely in the next few months, despite a massive campaign to vaccinate people, according to The Associated Press.
Executive orders
Burgum on Monday signed an executive order terminating several prior orders he issued during the pandemic that he says have fulfilled their objectives and are no longer necessary.
They range from orders dealing with temporary emergency licensing requirements for health care facilities and workers to the transfer of surplus state property needed for the COVID-19 response. Last week, Burgum terminated a prior executive order that had allowed for Public Service Commission permit hearings and Department of Trust Lands public land leasing auctions to be conducted remotely.
A full list of Burgum's executive orders can be found at https://www.governor.nd.gov/executive-orders.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.