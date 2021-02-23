COVID-19 vaccine shipments to North Dakota return to normal; local vaccinations expand

The new vaccine could make it easier to vaccinate groups of people who may have trouble getting a second dose, such as people who are homebound or homeless, committee facilitator Dr. Stephen Pickard said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested on more than 40,000 people in multiple countries, including the U.S. and South Africa. Early reports say that the vaccine is 66% effective at preventing moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms, though it was 100% effective in all countries at preventing hospitalization and death, state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said at the meeting. In South Africa, where most coronavirus cases are from the virus variant originating in that country, the vaccine was 57% effective, according to Howell.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are over 90% effective, though Howell said their effectiveness on several new virus variants is not yet clear.

Committee members had concerns about the ethics of giving a less-effective vaccine to groups such as the homeless even if the vaccine is easier to distribute to them.