COVID-19 vaccine initial doses top 100,000 in North Dakota; no new deaths for 4th straight day

The number of North Dakota residents who have received an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine has surpassed 100,000 -- roughly one out of every seven people.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a fourth straight day.

North Dakota has administered 163,792 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the state Health Department reported Tuesday. More than 24,000 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.

Vaccinations in the state began two months ago. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Nearly 14% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received their first dose; nearly 7% have received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 19,541 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico and West Virginia have higher rates.