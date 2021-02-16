COVID-19 vaccine initial doses top 100,000 in North Dakota; no new deaths for 4th straight day

The number of North Dakota residents who have received an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine has surpassed 100,000 -- roughly one out of every seven people.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a fourth straight day.
North Dakota has administered 163,792 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the state Health Department reported Tuesday. More than 24,000 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
Vaccinations in the state began two months ago. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Nearly 14% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received their first dose; nearly 7% have received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 19,541 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico and West Virginia have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 400 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus and are asymptomatic, according to new guidance from the CDC. Quarantine is not required as long as it is between two weeks to three months since someone received his or her final dose.
People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups.
Daily data
Health officials on Tuesday reported 136 new COVID-19 cases from 4,148 tests handled Monday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 4.24%.
There have been 98,781 cases confirmed in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic last March, with 96,564 recoveries, 1,431 deaths and 3,845 hospitalizations. Forty-six people remained in a hospital on Tuesday, up four from Monday. There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported since Friday.
Active cases statewide climbed slightly, to 786. They declined slightly in Burleigh-Morton, to 177.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
