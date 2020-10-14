COVID-19 vaccine committee discusses distribution; group faces Friday deadline to submit plan

North Dakota's COVID-19 Vaccination Planning Committee met Wednesday to further discuss distribution of a future vaccine as the group neared a Friday deadline for submitting a plan to federal health officials.

Committee members discussed who should receive early doses of the vaccine and how to make sure doses are given before they expire. A COVID-19 vaccine could be available in limited quantities by the end of the year for high-priority groups, with doses being more widely available in 2021, according to North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell, the committee facilitator.

Emergency room workers and other staff who treat COVID-19 patients, including respiratory care and intensive care unit staff, are being considered for some of the first doses of the vaccine when it's available.

Committee members also talked about ways health care providers could identify and reach out to patients with underlying conditions to let them know when the vaccine is available, including using electronic medical records.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More information on who will be prioritized to receive the first doses of the vaccine should come at the end of the month from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Howell said.