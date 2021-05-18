COVID-19 vaccinations for adolescents get underway in the Bismarck

Wanda Lanz said that she knew how important it is for her daughter to be vaccinated. She and her husband are both nurses and have seen the long-term effect COVID-19 can have on healthy people.

"Unless you're in health care and you've really seen what COVID can do, it's easy to say it's not something you're going to do," she said about the vaccine. "But if you've seen the young patients that have died, that did not have underlying symptoms, and the patients that we expected wouldn't die, that's concerning as a nurse and as a parent."

Sanford Health pediatrician Christina daSilva said it's important for teens to get vaccinated because children often don't show symptoms if they get COVID-19.

"It's easier for them to transmit that virus because you don't know that they're sick," she said.

She also said that vaccination is one way to help get things back to normal for kids.

"It's all about returning to sports and full-time activities," daSilva said. "That's what we want for them. We want to get over that mental health impact that COVID has had on everybody."

CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck also is offering vaccines for adolescents at clinics and pharmacies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}