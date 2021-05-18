COVID-19 vaccinations for adolescents get underway in the Bismarck

For 14-year-old Michaella Lanz, getting the COVID-19 vaccine means going back to normal.
Lanz, an eighth grader at St. Mary's Academy in Bismarck, was one of the first adolescents to get a shot at Sanford Children's North Clinic on Tuesday. The Pfizer vaccine was federally approved last week for use in children ages 12 to 15, and North Dakota's Health Department is recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19. Shots for adolescents are just getting underway in the Bismarck-Mandan area.
Being vaccinated, Lanz said, means she's "free." Once fully vaccinated with her second dose, she's looking forward to traveling more for soccer.
She said she was the last one in her family to be vaccinated, and part of the reason she got the shot was to help protect her grandparents. She hasn't visited with them as much during the pandemic.
"It's been very hard on them and me," Lanz said.
This school year has been different as well, she said. She attended school mostly online for the first quarter because she kept being put in quarantine because of sports.
Wanda Lanz, Michaella's mother, said that her daughter would sometimes be alone all day while she and her husband worked. She tried to work from home one day a week or every other week to support Michaella.
Wanda Lanz said that she knew how important it is for her daughter to be vaccinated. She and her husband are both nurses and have seen the long-term effect COVID-19 can have on healthy people.
"Unless you're in health care and you've really seen what COVID can do, it's easy to say it's not something you're going to do," she said about the vaccine. "But if you've seen the young patients that have died, that did not have underlying symptoms, and the patients that we expected wouldn't die, that's concerning as a nurse and as a parent."
Sanford Health pediatrician Christina daSilva said it's important for teens to get vaccinated because children often don't show symptoms if they get COVID-19.
"It's easier for them to transmit that virus because you don't know that they're sick," she said.
She also said that vaccination is one way to help get things back to normal for kids.
"It's all about returning to sports and full-time activities," daSilva said. "That's what we want for them. We want to get over that mental health impact that COVID has had on everybody."
CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck also is offering vaccines for adolescents at clinics and pharmacies.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will provide a Pfizer shot to people age 12 and older from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center. Anyone under the age of 18 must provide proof of parental consent. To register, go to https://www.ndvax.org/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=2602.
Custer Health has scheduled a shot clinic for adolescents age 12-15 from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Mandan, off the Strip near Midway Lanes. People are asked to sign up at www.ndvax.org, though walk-ins are welcome. Anyone under 18 must provide parental consent.
Daily data
Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota fell below 700 on Tuesday for the first time since mid-March, according to the state Health Department's virus dashboard. The total dropped by 25 from Monday, to 682, with 142 of the cases in Burleigh-Morton counties.
There were 100 new virus cases confirmed from 2,895 tests completed Monday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.93%.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on the dashboard for a fourth straight day, leaving the state's pandemic death toll at 1,504.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 109,235 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 107,049 recoveries and 4,219 hospitalizations. Twenty-four COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday.
Vaccine update
Nearly 573,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 85,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Forty-eight percent of North Dakotans age 18 and older have received one dose. A little more than 44% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Neither percentage changed significantly from last week.
About 6.5% of people in the 12-18 age group in North Dakota are considered fully vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 12 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 77,870 people per 100,000 population -- ranks 27th in the nation among states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC tracking site. North Dakota earlier was one of the top states. But the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported that the state has had some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 411 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 69 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.