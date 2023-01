COVID-19 transmission risk low in North Dakota

Nearly all of North Dakota is at low risk of coronavirus transmission, according to the latest federal data.

Divide, McIntosh, Nelson and Wells counties are at medium risk, and the other 49 counties are at low risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data.

The state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard reported Friday that there were 754 new COVID-19 cases statewide over the previous seven days, the seventh straight weekly total below 1,000. There were 112 weekly cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, the seventh consecutive weekly total below 200.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in the seven-day period totaled 56. The weekly number has fluctuated between 49 and 77 the past two months. Coronavirus patients took up about 2% of occupied inpatient beds and 1% of intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

There have been 282,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,445 deaths, up three over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.2% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.8%. The national averages are 78.9% and 73.2%, respectively.

Nationally, 16.5% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 15.5%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.