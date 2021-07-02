COVID-19 test positivity rates remain low in North Dakota

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 tests processed in North Dakota remained below 1% on Friday.
The Health Department calculated a positivity rate of 0.80% from 1,269 tests completed Thursday, after calculating a rate of 0.59% the previous day. As a comparison, positivity rates during the height of the pandemic in November were usually in double digits -- sometimes approaching 20%.
The most recent 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.25% remains well within the target range of less than 5%.
The state confirmed just 10 new virus cases on Friday, according to the department's virus dashboard. That brought the pandemic total to 110,729, with 109,051 recoveries, 4,351 hospitalizations and 1,528 deaths. No new deaths were confirmed Friday, and only 13 COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital.
Active virus cases were relatively stable, at 150 statewide and 39 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
More than 626,700 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 92,100 doses in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.2% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 15.6% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.