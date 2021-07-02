COVID-19 test positivity rates remain low in North Dakota

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 tests processed in North Dakota remained below 1% on Friday.

The Health Department calculated a positivity rate of 0.80% from 1,269 tests completed Thursday, after calculating a rate of 0.59% the previous day. As a comparison, positivity rates during the height of the pandemic in November were usually in double digits -- sometimes approaching 20%.

The most recent 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.25% remains well within the target range of less than 5%.

The state confirmed just 10 new virus cases on Friday, according to the department's virus dashboard. That brought the pandemic total to 110,729, with 109,051 recoveries, 4,351 hospitalizations and 1,528 deaths. No new deaths were confirmed Friday, and only 13 COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital.

Active virus cases were relatively stable, at 150 statewide and 39 in Burleigh-Morton counties.