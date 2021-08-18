COVID-19 test positivity rate surpasses target in North Dakota; doctors urge masks in schools

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have reached the highest point since mid-January, and the rate of virus tests in the state that are positive has surpassed the target range for the first time this year.
Meanwhile, dozens of doctors are urging schools around the state to mandate masks.
Active virus cases statewide on Wednesday hit 1,231 -- a jump of 130 from Tuesday. Active cases have jumped 43% in just the past week. They numbered 268 in Burleigh-Morton counties on Wednesday, according to the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard.
Cases are spiking nationwide due primarily to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. North Dakota reported 250 new virus cases from 4,551 tests completed Tuesday, and the state calculated a positivity rate of 5.75%.
The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate increased to 5.09% -- above the state's target range of less than 5% for the first time since Dec. 22. The rate has stayed the same or increased for four consecutive weeks, after hitting a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 113,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 111,146 recoveries, 1,548 deaths and 4,495 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported Wednesday. Forty-one COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital, a drop of three for a second consecutive day.
State data showed 258 available staffed inpatient beds and 22 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota, about the same as the day before. Figures for the two Bismarck hospitals totaled seven beds and three ICU beds.
About 666,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 98,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.1% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 21.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but 13 of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
School mask plea
More than 60 health care providers in North Dakota have signed onto a letter urging schools to implement mask mandates this fall.
The letter spearheaded by the North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics was sent to school administrators throughout the state on Tuesday. It cites guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in urging required masking for students older than 2 years and all staff.
The letter also promotes COVID-19 vaccinations, and "adequate and timely" virus testing.
"Schools have an obligation to keep children safe during the delta variant surge, and adopting the recommendations from the AAP and CDC is the best way to do this," the letter states.
The CDC guidance can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
