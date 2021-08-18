COVID-19 test positivity rate surpasses target in North Dakota; doctors urge masks in schools

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have reached the highest point since mid-January, and the rate of virus tests in the state that are positive has surpassed the target range for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, dozens of doctors are urging schools around the state to mandate masks.

Active virus cases statewide on Wednesday hit 1,231 -- a jump of 130 from Tuesday. Active cases have jumped 43% in just the past week. They numbered 268 in Burleigh-Morton counties on Wednesday, according to the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard.

Cases are spiking nationwide due primarily to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. North Dakota reported 250 new virus cases from 4,551 tests completed Tuesday, and the state calculated a positivity rate of 5.75%.

The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate increased to 5.09% -- above the state's target range of less than 5% for the first time since Dec. 22. The rate has stayed the same or increased for four consecutive weeks, after hitting a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5.