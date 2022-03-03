COVID-19 test positivity rate plummets in North Dakota; February becomes ninth-deadliest month

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in North Dakota over a rolling 14-day period has dropped below the state target for the first time since last summer.

Wednesday's rate, reported on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard Thursday, was 4.72%, below the state target of less than 5%. The last time that threshold was met was Aug. 24, 2021. The rate soared to a pandemic high of 19.69% just five weeks ago as the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus caused a surge in cases, but the spike has plummeted this week.

The state reported 673 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a drop of 37% in just the past three days. Active cases reached a pandemic record of 11,991 reported Jan. 22 at the height of the omicron wave. It's been seven months since the total was as low as it was Thursday.

Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties have dropped below 200, compared with more than 1,000 a month ago.

On the down side, the dashboard reflected six more virus-related deaths, raising February's total to 77. February supplanted January 2021 as North Dakota's ninth-deadliest of the pandemic, which entered its third year with the start of March. Monthly totals lag because state law allows up to 10 days for death certificates to be filed.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. But the dashboard total for Burleigh County has hit 300, with another 142 in neighboring Morton. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, is at 330.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 61 on Thursday. The most recent state data showed about 11% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 11.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had 15 open general care beds and four available ICU beds; Sanford Health had two inpatient beds and one ICU bed.

There have been 238,505 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, including 146 new cases reported Thursday. There have been 235,627 recoveries, 7,817 hospitalizations and 2,205 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 65.2% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.6%. The national averages are 75% and 69.1%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.6% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 45.4%.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

