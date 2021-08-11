COVID-19 test positivity rate continues rise in North Dakota; another death reported

The rate of COVID-19 tests in North Dakota that are positive is steadily rising, along with active case numbers.
The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate has remained the same or increased for three consecutive weeks, reaching 4.29%, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday. That's still within the target range of less than 5%, but the rate has been on an upward trend since hitting a recent pandemic low of 1.14% on July 3.
Meanwhile, state officials confirmed another virus-related death, the 1,543rd during the pandemic that hit in March 2020.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the dashboard remained unchanged Wednesday, at 198 and 102, respectively.
COVID-19 cases have been surging around the nation due largely to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant.
North Dakota's Health Department confirmed 177 new COVID-19 cases -- the highest reported daily total since April 27 -- from 4,173 tests completed Tuesday. State officials calculated a daily positivity rate of 4.43%.
The new virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 112,744, with 110,341 recoveries and 4,434 hospitalizations. Twenty-four COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital, up one from Tuesday.
Active COVID-19 cases statewide hit 860 -- the highest reported total since May 8 -- with 212 in Burleigh-Morton counties. It's the first time the two counties' total has surpassed 200 since May 10.
About 658,200 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 97,300 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.8% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 20.2% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota there are 29 counties in those two categories, including Burleigh-Morton, both of which are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.