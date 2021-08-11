COVID-19 test positivity rate continues rise in North Dakota; another death reported

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 112,744, with 110,341 recoveries and 4,434 hospitalizations. Twenty-four COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital, up one from Tuesday.

Active COVID-19 cases statewide hit 860 -- the highest reported total since May 8 -- with 212 in Burleigh-Morton counties. It's the first time the two counties' total has surpassed 200 since May 10.

About 658,200 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 97,300 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.8% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 20.2% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota there are 29 counties in those two categories, including Burleigh-Morton, both of which are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.