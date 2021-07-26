COVID-19 test positivity rate continues rise; active virus cases also keep climbing

North Dakota health officials on Monday confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 from just 424 tests processed Sunday.

The positivity rate of 6.43% calculated by the Health Department is one of the higher figures in a while, and the 14-day rolling average test positivity rate climbed to 2.27%. That's within the target range of less than 5%, but the 14-day average has been climbing steadily this month. It's nearly double what it was two weeks ago.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward across the country, and health experts blame the new fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. It's also a worry among North Dakota health officials.

Active COVID-19 cases on Monday were at 264 statewide and at 75 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's virus dashboard. Both figures are the highest in about a month and a half.

The newly confirmed virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 111,265, with 109,463 recoveries, 1,538 deaths and 4,384 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported Monday. Eighteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital, unchanged from the previous day.