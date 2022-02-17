COVID-19 test positivity rate continues falling in North Dakota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests over a rolling two-week period dropped below 10% in North Dakota on Thursday for the first time since early January.

The two-week rate has been plunging since reaching a coronavirus pandemic high of 19.69% on Jan. 26, though it still has a ways to go before hitting the state target of less than 5%.

The spike occurred as the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus took hold in the state. The surge has been subsiding this month. The state Health Department's virus dashboard on Thursday showed 413 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases -- the sixth straight day of fewer than 500 new cases.

Active cases fell for a fifth consecutive day, to 1,853. They were at 5,317 at the beginning of February.

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients remained at 109. The most recent state data showed about 10% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 6.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had six open general care beds and one available ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius Health had one bed listed in each category.

There have been 236,267 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, with 232,245 recoveries, 7,738 hospitalizations and 2,169 deaths.

One new death was reported Thursday. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 295 and 140, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, also was stable, at 324.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data shows 65% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.4%. The national averages of 74.6% and 68.6%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.4% of people in that age group have received a booste. The national rate is 44.5%.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Sheridan, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.