COVID-19 risk lowered for Burleigh, Morton counties; statewide weekly cases keep falling

Federal officials have lowered the coronavirus transmission risk in Burleigh and Morton counties from high to medium, as COVID-19 cases continue to fall statewide.

The state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, updated every Friday, showed 1,041 new cases in North Dakota in the past seven days, down from 1,121 the previous week and from the recent weekly high of 1,952 in early August. There were 149 new cases in Burleigh-Morton, down from 162 last week and the recent high of 331 in mid-July.

The only North Dakota counties remaining at high risk are Oliver and Sioux. Burleigh and Morton are among 17 counties considered at medium risk. The other 34 are at low risk.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines county risk levels based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization data. They can be found at https://bit.ly/3AfSY2A. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

The state's weekly coronavirus dashboard is meant to provide a look at longer-term trends and also the severity of disease. Coronavirus patients continue to make up a small portion of occupied hospital beds in the state -- 3.3% of occupied inpatient beds and 3.7% of intensive care unit beds. There were 48 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota over the past week, down from 59 the previous week and down from the recent high of 114 four weeks ago.

Federal data shows no new virus-related deaths in North Dakota in the past week, keeping the state's pandemic total at 2,354. County-level death data is not available. There have been 267,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that 67.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 61%. The national averages are 77.4% and 71.8%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 46.8%, compared to 50.1% nationally.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.