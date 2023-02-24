Burleigh and Morton counties have moved back into the medium risk category for coronavirus transmission, according to federal officials.

That's despite the number of weekly COVID-19 cases being relatively stable in the two counties -- 143 over the previous seven days, compared to 157 the previous week, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. The number of weekly cases statewide increased, from 742 to 837.

Six North Dakota counties have moved back into the high risk category for coronavirus transmission, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- Sioux, Sheridan, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom and Sargent. Fifteen counties are at medium risk -- mainly in the Bismarck and Fargo regions -- and 32 are at low risk.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in the seven-day period totaled 62, up from 57 the previous week. The weekly number has fluctuated between 49 and 81 the past three months. Coronavirus patients took up 3.1% of occupied inpatient beds and 3.6% of intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

There have been 286,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,463 deaths, up four over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.3% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.9%. The national averages are 79% and 73.3%, respectively.

Nationally, 17.1% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 16.2%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.