COVID-19 remains No. 3 cause of death in North Dakota

Deaths of North Dakota residents fell last year from the record-deadly year of 2020, but COVID-19 remained the state's third-leading cause of death.

In 2021, 7,133 North Dakota residents died, a 10% drop from 7,934 deaths in 2020, according to provisional data from the state Health Department's Vital Records Division.

COVID-19 killed 1,157 North Dakotans in 2020. The disease remained the No. 3 cause of death last year, at 593 deaths -- 25% of which were in October alone, when the highly contagious delta variant made that month the fourth-deadliest of the pandemic that emerged in North Dakota in March 2020.

Diseases of the heart and cancer remained the Nos. 1 and 2 causes of death in North Dakota last year, at 1,418 and 1,263 deaths.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health offers resources to address chronic conditions, including heart disease and cancer, according to Director Renae Moch.

The public health department has a licensed, registered dietitian on staff, who provides healthy lifestyle and nutrition education for people and groups. The agency also offers health screenings such as blood pressure checks, and cholesterol and blood glucose screenings.

The department completed a community health needs assessment last year and recently published an updated community health improvement plan for 2022-24.

Behind COVID-19 last year were accidents at 405 deaths, and Alzheimer's disease at 359. Influenza and pneumonia ranked No. 10, at 147 deaths.

The provisional 2021 deaths are 7.9% higher than those recorded in 2019, before the pandemic.

2020 and 2021 each saw excess deaths, according to Grace Njau, director of special projects and health analytics for the state Health Department.

Excess deaths are typically defined as the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific time periods and expected numbers of deaths in the same time periods, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Excess deaths are calculated as the year's total deaths minus the average of the preceding five years. The Health Department is using the 2015-19 average for the 2021 comparison, treating 2020 as an anomaly, Njau said.

North Dakota had more than 1,600 excess deaths in 2020 and a provisional 847 in 2021, Njau said.

Causes of excess deaths are "multi-factorial," she said. The drop in excess deaths in 2021 could be attributed to COVID-19 vaccines and more therapeutics becoming widely available last year, and public health and medical professionals learning more about the disease.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

