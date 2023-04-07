COVID-19 presence in North Dakota continues to hold steady at a low level.

The state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard on Friday reported 414 new cases confirmed in the previous seven days, compared with 440 the previous week. There were 80 new cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, compared with 77 the previous week.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

There were 36 COVID-19 hospitalizations over the week. The weekly number since the beginning of the year has fluctuated between 25 and 66.

Coronavirus patients took up less than 2% of occupied inpatient beds and less than 4% of intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

Forty-eight of North Dakota's 53 counties including Burleigh and Morton are considered at low risk for coronavirus transmission. Rolette, Traill and Sargent counties are considered at medium risk, and Logan and McIntosh are at high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

There have been 289,881 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,496 deaths, up four over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 63%. The national averages are 79.1% and 73.4%, respectively.

Nationally, 17.7% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 16.8%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.