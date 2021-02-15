COVID-19 positivity rate remains low in North Dakota; coronavirus-related deaths tailing off

COVID-19 testing in North Dakota continues to produce a low positivity rate, and the number of coronavirus-related deaths continues to tail off in the state.
The Health Department on Monday reported 47 new COVID-19 cases from 1,701 tests, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.63%.
Since the onset of the pandemic last March, there have been 98,643 positive tests in North Dakota, with 96,445 recoveries, 3,837 hospitalizations and 1,431 deaths.
The state has reported no new deaths for three straight days, and only six in the past nine days. Burleigh County has not had a death reported since Jan. 26. As a comparison, during the height of the pandemic in November, deaths of people with COVID-19 averaged nearly 17 per day.
Forty-two people with coronavirus remained in a hospital in the state on Monday, up four from Sunday.
Active cases were stable at 767 statewide and 187 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.