COVID-19 positivity rate remains low in North Dakota; coronavirus-related deaths tailing off

COVID-19 testing in North Dakota continues to produce a low positivity rate, and the number of coronavirus-related deaths continues to tail off in the state.

The Health Department on Monday reported 47 new COVID-19 cases from 1,701 tests, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.63%.

Since the onset of the pandemic last March, there have been 98,643 positive tests in North Dakota, with 96,445 recoveries, 3,837 hospitalizations and 1,431 deaths.

The state has reported no new deaths for three straight days, and only six in the past nine days. Burleigh County has not had a death reported since Jan. 26. As a comparison, during the height of the pandemic in November, deaths of people with COVID-19 averaged nearly 17 per day.

Forty-two people with coronavirus remained in a hospital in the state on Monday, up four from Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases were stable at 767 statewide and 187 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

More information