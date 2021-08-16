COVID-19 patient numbers continue to increase in North Dakota; data show low hospital beds in Bismarck

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota, 37 of 53 counties are in those two categories, including Burleigh-Morton, both of which are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.

Vaccine boost

The Health Department on Monday urged people with weakened immune systems to consider getting an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The move followed an announcement last week by the federal Food and Drug Administration that people who are vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them from the delta variant.

North Dakotas who think they might qualify for a third dose should contact their health care provider, said Jennifer Galbraith, COVID vaccine manager for the Health Department.