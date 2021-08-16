COVID-19 patient numbers continue to increase in North Dakota; data show low hospital beds in Bismarck

The number of COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals increased for a ninth straight day on Monday, and state data showed only a dozen available staffed hospital beds in Bismarck.
Hospitalizations are increasing around the country -- with hospitals in some states in crisis mode -- as the delta variant of the coronavirus drives a surge in case numbers. Hospitalizations in North Dakota on Monday stood at 47. That's far from the pandemic high of 332 reported last Nov. 16, but it's the highest level in more than three months.
State data showed 271 available staffed inpatient beds and 22 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota. Figures for Bismarck were 12 beds and four ICU beds -- similar to numbers during the height of the pandemic late last year.
Sanford Health Bismarck Vice President Medical Officer Chris Meeker said that the hospital "continues to operate at high volumes taking care of medical and surgical patients."
"We continually adjust resources within our hospital to ensure we meet our region's medical needs, including increased COVID admissions," Meeker said. "We see a trend toward younger patients treated for the delta variant and actively plan to accommodate as many COVID patients as we can. Since a significant majority of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, we encourage everyone to get the vaccine to stop the spread and lower hospitalizations and deaths across our communities."
CHI St. Alexius Health spokesman Jeremy Fettig told the Tribune that "We continue to appropriately manage our patient beds to meet the needs of the community."
The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Monday showed 74 newly confirmed virus cases statewide. That brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 113,404, with 110,870 recoveries, 4,476 hospitalizations and 1,545 deaths. No new deaths were reported Monday.
State officials calculated a positivity rate of 12.98% from 585 COVID-19 tests completed Sunday. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate stood at 4.71%. That's still within the target range of less than 5%, but it has stayed the same or increased for 26 consecutive days.
Active virus cases on Monday were at 989 statewide and 226 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
Half of eligible North Dakota adults are now fully vaccinated, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. However, the percentage has crept up only about 2% since the beginning of June, and remains well below the 70% threshold health officials generally say is necessary for herd immunity.
About 663,600 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 98,100 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties. The dashboard shows 50% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; the figure drops to 47.1% when adolescents are included. Only 20.9% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota, 37 of 53 counties are in those two categories, including Burleigh-Morton, both of which are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
Vaccine boost
The Health Department on Monday urged people with weakened immune systems to consider getting an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The move followed an announcement last week by the federal Food and Drug Administration that people who are vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them from the delta variant.
North Dakotas who think they might qualify for a third dose should contact their health care provider, said Jennifer Galbraith, COVID vaccine manager for the Health Department.
"We are also encouraging health care providers to reach out to their immunocompromised patients to discuss vaccination,” she said. “With the continued spread of COVID-19 across North Dakota, it is important that we take every step to protect those most at risk in our community.”
Kids Count
A report from a North Dakota group that provides data on child well-being urged the state on Monday to invest federal COVID-19 aid into making child care more accessible and affordable.
ND Kids Count's report listed 10 recommendations for how the money should be used, including providing grants for new child care centers or for existing centers to expand capacity, expanding mental health resources for providers and increasing pay for child care workers.
The pandemic has shed new light on child care issues within the state and how important child care is to the economy, ND Kids Count Coordinator Xanna Burg said at a press conference.
"Child care businesses are the backbone of our economy," she said. "It means parents can show up to work."
The press conference also featured the perspectives of parents and child care providers.
Jessica Haak, a mother and board member of the North Dakota Women's Network, spoke about her experience finding child care for her young children. She and her husband rearranged their schedules so they would not have to find child care for their twins after they were born. In 2019, her husband left his job to start his own business, and it took two months to find a high-quality day care, she said. It will cost about $15,000 to send her 4-year-old twins to preschool this year, Haak said.
An Anamoose-based child care provider spoke about the difficulties meeting a community's care needs. Little Raiders Daycare Director Carrie Hager said it's hard for the nonprofit to offer higher wages and benefits to employees while keeping tuition affordable for families, and staff turnover affects quality of care. The day care doesn't have the capacity to meet demand, either. Little Raiders Daycare serves 30 kids but there's a wait list, and the center is exploring ways to expand the building, Hager said.
"We want to meet the need of those families as much as possible," she said.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.