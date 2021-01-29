COVID-19 numbers remain stable as North Dakota moves from moderate to low risk

North Dakota's Health Department reported another day of low rates of positive COVID-19 tests and coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Friday, as all counties moved from "moderate" to "low" on the state's five-level risk model.
Gov. Doug Burgum earlier in the week ordered the downgrade to the second-lowest level to take effect at 8 a.m. Friday. It means a change in state coronavirus pandemic protocols for everything from businesses to family gatherings.
The protocols that are not enforced but strongly recommended include capacity levels for businesses. Bars, restaurants and other food service establishments can now have 80% of capacity up to 300 patrons, with social distancing and face coverings strongly recommended or required. Banquet, ballrooms and event venues are recommended at 75% of room capacity.
Burgum cited a two-month decline in active COVID-19 cases, coronavirus-related hospitalizations and test positivity rates, along with the availability of vaccines and therapeutic treatments, for reducing the risk level.
Health officials on Friday reported stable daily coronavirus numbers. There were 153 new cases out of 7,450 tests, with the state calculating a daily positivity rate of just 2.5%. Active cases stood at 1,073, up slightly, and hospitalizations rose by only 2, to 51. Two new deaths were reported, raising the pandemic total to 1,419.
There have been 97,458 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since last March, with 94,966 recoveries and 3,775 hospitalizations. Nearly 400,000 people in the state have been tested at least once, and total tests have surpassed 1.5 million.
There have been fewer than 800 new cases confirmed in Burleigh-Morton counties this month, compared with nearly 6,300 in November, at the height of the pandemic last year. Public health officials in the two counties issued a statement Thursday urging the public to continue pandemic mitigation measures such as mask wearing and hand washing, to help keep numbers down.
More information
For more information on the risk level protocols, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.