COVID-19 numbers remain stable as North Dakota moves from moderate to low risk

North Dakota's Health Department reported another day of low rates of positive COVID-19 tests and coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Friday, as all counties moved from "moderate" to "low" on the state's five-level risk model.

Gov. Doug Burgum earlier in the week ordered the downgrade to the second-lowest level to take effect at 8 a.m. Friday. It means a change in state coronavirus pandemic protocols for everything from businesses to family gatherings.

The protocols that are not enforced but strongly recommended include capacity levels for businesses. Bars, restaurants and other food service establishments can now have 80% of capacity up to 300 patrons, with social distancing and face coverings strongly recommended or required. Banquet, ballrooms and event venues are recommended at 75% of room capacity.

Burgum cited a two-month decline in active COVID-19 cases, coronavirus-related hospitalizations and test positivity rates, along with the availability of vaccines and therapeutic treatments, for reducing the risk level.