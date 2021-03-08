COVID-19 numbers change little in North Dakota; state gets more federal aid

North Dakota health officials on Monday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths after a day of light testing.
Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped again, to 578. There are just 77 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties.
Health officials calculated a positivity rate of 3% from 1,161 tests completed Sunday. Testing typically drops off over the weekend.
The newly identified cases brought the state's pandemic total to 100,419, with 98,392 recoveries, 3,883 hospitalizations and 1,449 deaths, including a Morton County woman in her 90s whose death was recorded by the state on Saturday.
Twenty-two COVID-19 patients remained in a North Dakota hospital on Monday. That number has changed little since late February.
Nearly 157,000 North Dakotans have received an initial dose of coronavirus vaccine.
More federal aid
The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday announced an additional $24 million in funding for COVID-19 response efforts in North Dakota during the last three months of 2020.
FEMA provided the aid to the state Health Department for efforts including boosting laboratory capacity and leasing warehouse space. The aid is through FEMA's Public Assistance Program, which provides funding for emergency actions undertaken by communities to protect public safety.
FEMA to date has provided more than $32 million in Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.