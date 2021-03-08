 Skip to main content
COVID-19 numbers change little in North Dakota; Morton County records another death
North Dakota health officials on Monday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths after a day of light testing.

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped again, to 578. There are just 77 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Health officials calculated a positivity rate of 3% from 1,161 tests completed Sunday. Testing typically drops off over the weekend.

The newly identified cases brought the state's pandemic total to 100,419, with 98,392 recoveries, 3,883 hospitalizations and 1,449 deaths, including a Morton County woman in her 90s whose death was recorded by the state on Saturday.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients remained in a North Dakota hospital on Monday. That number has changed little since late February.

Coronavirus in North Dakota Active

Nearly 157,000 North Dakotans have received an initial dose of coronavirus vaccine.  

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

