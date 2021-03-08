COVID-19 numbers change little in North Dakota; Morton County records another death

North Dakota health officials on Monday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths after a day of light testing.

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped again, to 578. There are just 77 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Health officials calculated a positivity rate of 3% from 1,161 tests completed Sunday. Testing typically drops off over the weekend.

The newly identified cases brought the state's pandemic total to 100,419, with 98,392 recoveries, 3,883 hospitalizations and 1,449 deaths, including a Morton County woman in her 90s whose death was recorded by the state on Saturday.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients remained in a North Dakota hospital on Monday. That number has changed little since late February.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 157,000 North Dakotans have received an initial dose of coronavirus vaccine.

More information