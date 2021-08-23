COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in North Dakota; 1 more death reported over weekend

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota climbed to 66 on Monday, an increase of 15 from Friday and the highest level in seven months.

The total is still well below those of late last year during the height of the pandemic, when hospitalizations were in the hundreds. But the number of coronavirus patients in a hospital in the state has increased fivefold since the start of August, as virus cases steadily rise due primarily to the highly contagious delta variant.

The state's virus dashboard on Monday showed 105 new cases from 952 tests completed Sunday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 11.34%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 5.66%. That rate has stayed the same or risen for 33 straight days, and last week it topped the state's target range of less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday were at 1,508, with 308 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 114,915 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- including 408 reported over the weekend -- with 111,856 recoveries, 4,538 hospitalizations and 1,551 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}