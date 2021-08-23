COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in North Dakota; 1 more death reported over weekend

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota climbed to 66 on Monday, an increase of 15 from Friday and the highest level in seven months.
The total is still well below those of late last year during the height of the pandemic, when hospitalizations were in the hundreds. But the number of coronavirus patients in a hospital in the state has increased fivefold since the start of August, as virus cases steadily rise due primarily to the highly contagious delta variant.
The state's virus dashboard on Monday showed 105 new cases from 952 tests completed Sunday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 11.34%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 5.66%. That rate has stayed the same or risen for 33 straight days, and last week it topped the state's target range of less than 5%.
Active COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday were at 1,508, with 308 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 114,915 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- including 408 reported over the weekend -- with 111,856 recoveries, 4,538 hospitalizations and 1,551 deaths.
One more death was reported over the weekend. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the dashboard did not change, at 199 and 102, respectively.
State data showed 242 available staffed inpatient beds and 28 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota. Figures for the two Bismarck hospitals totaled nine beds and three ICU beds.
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the rapid rise in cases. About 671,800 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 99,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.3% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 22.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but nine of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.