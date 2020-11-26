COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, but active cases drop for a fourth day

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota have climbed above 300 again, and two more Burleigh County residents with COVID-19 have died.
But active cases of the disease in North Dakota declined for a fourth straight day, according to state data released Thursday. Active cases are down nearly 19% from the recent high on Sunday, to 8,345. They also declined in Burleigh and Morton counties for a fourth consecutive day, to 1,754.
However, the Department of Health reported the deaths of a Burleigh County woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, raising the county's pandemic death toll to 119, with another 68 in neighboring Morton County. The statewide total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March is 897, including eight other deaths reported Thursday in the counties of Cass, Dickey, Foster, McHenry, McKenzie and Ward.
Health officials reported 952 new cases of COVID-19, including 156 in Burleigh and 45 in Morton, raising the state total to 76,442. There have been 67,200 recoveries and 2,608 hospitalizations.
Current hospitalizations rose by five, to 302, after three days of declines. There were 16 staffed intensive care unit beds and 255 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota on Wednesday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available. Sanford Health in Bismarck had one staffed ICU bed available and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Sanford had four staffed inpatient beds available and CHI St. Alexius had 12.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 344,754 and total tests number 1,111,437, including 8,897 completed Tuesday.
Governor's message
A Thanksgiving statement from Gov. Doug Burgum's office touted recent "improvement in key metrics that provide encouragement in the COVID-19 battle," including the drop in active cases. It also stressed that "a week of improved results does not make a trend," and Burgum encouraged residents to continue following pandemic protocols including mask wearing and social distancing.
“We are thankful for all of the efforts and sacrifices made by North Dakotans to slow the spread of COVID-19, take pressure off our hardworking health care workers, protect the most vulnerable among us, keep students in school full-time and keep businesses open,” Burgum said in a video message.
Extra leave days
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved extra leave days for North Dakota Medicaid participants who live in skilled nursing facilities and choose to leave a facility temporarily to visit family members.
Nursing home residents who are enrolled in Medicaid typically can leave a facility for up to 24 days every year without losing their bed. The CMS decision announced Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Human Services doubles the number of leave days to 48 during the coronavirus pandemic. With the added days, a resident who is picked up on Thanksgiving Day could stay with family through New Year’s Day.
“I encourage Medicaid clients and families who are interested in this new flexibility to talk to each other and the nursing home provider about the risks and benefits,” Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said in a statement. “While we all must do our part this holiday season to adhere to (CDC) guidelines to help slow the spread of the virus, we support the right of residents to leave their nursing homes temporarily and celebrate the holidays together with their family members.”
People returning from family visits will need to quarantine for 14 days at their nursing facilities. That requirement has not changed.
For more information, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
