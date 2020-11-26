COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, but active cases drop for a fourth day

Nursing home residents who are enrolled in Medicaid typically can leave a facility for up to 24 days every year without losing their bed. The CMS decision announced Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Human Services doubles the number of leave days to 48 during the coronavirus pandemic. With the added days, a resident who is picked up on Thanksgiving Day could stay with family through New Year’s Day.

“I encourage Medicaid clients and families who are interested in this new flexibility to talk to each other and the nursing home provider about the risks and benefits,” Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said in a statement. “While we all must do our part this holiday season to adhere to (CDC) guidelines to help slow the spread of the virus, we support the right of residents to leave their nursing homes temporarily and celebrate the holidays together with their family members.”

People returning from family visits will need to quarantine for 14 days at their nursing facilities. That requirement has not changed.

For more information, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.

