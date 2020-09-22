COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high

The number of North Dakotans hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a new high of 92 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Three people, all with underlying health conditions, died with the coronavirus-related disease, the department said. They were a Morton County woman in her 90s, a Grand Forks County man in his 70s and a Williams County man in his 80s. The state’s death total is 196.
The hospitalization number surpasses by five the previous high of 87 set on Monday, health department numbers show. A total of 752 people have been hospitalized by the illness.
A total of 2,976 tests were completed, from which 266 people tested positive. Since mid-March, 588,751 tests have been completed by state and private labs. The number of people who have tested positive stands at 18,508.
The state’s total active cases dropped by 118 from Monday and stand at 3,092. The state reported 379 new recoveries. Total recoveries since the pandemic started number 15,220.
Burleigh County reported 81 new cases on Tuesday. Morton added 30. Cass County had 36 new cases, Stark County 21, Williams County 14 and McKenzie County 12.
Burleigh County with 623 has the most active positive cases of any North Dakota county. Cass County has 515, Stark 303, Morton 256 and Grand Forks County 242.
Thirty-six Burleigh County residents have died with COVID-19 since mid-March. Morton County deaths number 18.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.