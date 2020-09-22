COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of North Dakotans hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a new high of 92 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.

Three people, all with underlying health conditions, died with the coronavirus-related disease, the department said. They were a Morton County woman in her 90s, a Grand Forks County man in his 70s and a Williams County man in his 80s. The state’s death total is 196.

The hospitalization number surpasses by five the previous high of 87 set on Monday, health department numbers show. A total of 752 people have been hospitalized by the illness.

A total of 2,976 tests were completed, from which 266 people tested positive. Since mid-March, 588,751 tests have been completed by state and private labs. The number of people who have tested positive stands at 18,508.

The state’s total active cases dropped by 118 from Monday and stand at 3,092. The state reported 379 new recoveries. Total recoveries since the pandemic started number 15,220.

Burleigh County reported 81 new cases on Tuesday. Morton added 30. Cass County had 36 new cases, Stark County 21, Williams County 14 and McKenzie County 12.