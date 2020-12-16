COVID-19 hospitalizations plummet in North Dakota as officials 'catch up' on data; vaccines touted

North Dakota’s COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Advisory Committee has prioritized front-line health care workers and long-term care residents and staff for the first vaccine doses. The state received an initial 6,825 doses of the newly approved Pfizer vaccine. Vaccinations began this week, including at both Bismarck hospitals.

The state expects to receive an initial 13,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, Howell said Wednesday. That vaccine awaits approval by the federal Food and Drug Administration. A panel of outside experts is expected to recommend the formula on Thursday, with the FDA's green light coming soon thereafter.

North Dakota’s top health official expects the first-priority groups to be vaccinated by early January. The vaccine ethics committee on Monday recommended that older adults, people in congregate living settings and those with underlying conditions be prioritized in the second phase. The state’s COVID-19 Unified Command and the governor's office need to sign off on that. The decision isn't likely to be made until next week at the earliest, according to Howell.

Vaccines for the general public aren’t expected to be available until the spring.

Burgum, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and North Dakota's legislative leaders on Monday said they plan to take a COVID-19 vaccine when available for them.