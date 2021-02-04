COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline in North Dakota

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota continue to fall, as active cases remain low.
Health officials on Thursday reported just 37 hospitalizations. That's roughly about one-tenth of the pandemic high in November, when the availability of staffed hospital beds was a concern statewide. That's no longer the case -- there were nearly 400 available staffed regular and intensive care unit beds on Thursday, including nearly 60 in Bismarck.
The Health Department has not reported a coronavirus-related death since Saturday, though spokeswoman Nicole Peske said that could be due to a delay in the state's monitoring of death records this week. The last coronavirus-related death in Burleigh County was Jan. 26, and the last one in Morton County was Jan. 22.
Health officials on Thursday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases statewide, raising the pandemic total to 98,034, with 95,691 recoveries, 1,422 deaths and 3,797 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations fell for a fourth straight day, to 37.
The state calculated a daily test positivity rate of 2.25% from 8,295 tests handled Wednesday.
Active cases statewide stood at 921, up slightly. Cases in Burleigh-Morton ticked upward for a fourth straight day, to 181. Both the state and local figures are but fractions of pandemic highs in November.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.