COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in North Dakota; nurse aid waiver extended

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota jumped by 27 on Thursday, active cases of the coronavirus disease increased by more than 300 for a third straight day, and health officials reported another coronavirus-related death.

There were 155 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals, a 21% increase from the 128 patients listed on the state Health Department's virus dashboard Wednesday.

Hospital capacity remains a concern, with only about 10% of staffed beds available in North Dakota because of rising COVID-19 case numbers due to the highly contagious delta variant, and staffing shortages.

The most recent state data showed 201 available staffed inpatient beds and 11 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available beds listed in either category. Sanford Health Bismarck Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker said in a weekly update Thursday that four COVID-19 patients at that hospital were being held in the emergency room due to the lack of beds.

