COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in North Dakota; nurse aid waiver extended

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota jumped by 27 on Thursday, active cases of the coronavirus disease increased by more than 300 for a third straight day, and health officials reported another coronavirus-related death.
There were 155 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals, a 21% increase from the 128 patients listed on the state Health Department's virus dashboard Wednesday.
Hospital capacity remains a concern, with only about 10% of staffed beds available in North Dakota because of rising COVID-19 case numbers due to the highly contagious delta variant, and staffing shortages.
The most recent state data showed 201 available staffed inpatient beds and 11 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available beds listed in either category. Sanford Health Bismarck Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker said in a weekly update Thursday that four COVID-19 patients at that hospital were being held in the emergency room due to the lack of beds.
Nurse aid registration
State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi on Thursday extended until Dec. 31 a waiver for temporary nurse aid registration in North Dakota that had been set to expire on Oct. 31. The waiver:
- Extends all registrations held by temporary nurse aides in the state.
- Allows people seeking a temporary nurse aide registration to apply after completing an eight-hour training course.
- Allows temporary nurse aides to reapply for temporary registration.
- Waives the $25 application fee for temporary nurse aides.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, 667 people have utilized the program. There are currently 341 temporary nurse aides active on the North Dakota Nurse Aide Registry, which can be accessed at https://services.ndnar.org/.
People with questions can contact the registry at 701-328-2353 or naregistry@nd.gov.
Daily data
The Health Department reported 766 new cases of COVID-19, and 4,339 active cases statewide. Active cases have increased by nearly one-third since Monday alone. More than one-fourth of the active cases -- 1,248 -- are in Burleigh and Morton counties.
The newly confirmed death brought North Dakota's pandemic toll to 1,611. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the totals for Burleigh and Morton on the dashboard Thursday were unchanged, at 215 and 104, respectively.
The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate, which has been steadily rising for three months, increased again, to 7.18%. The state target is a rate under 5%.
There have been 132,158 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 126,208 recoveries and 5,232 hospitalizations.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 53.3% of eligible North Dakota adults and 30.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Towner, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.