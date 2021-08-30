COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in North Dakota; Burleigh County leads state in active cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Active virus cases were at 2,084 statewide and 513 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Burleigh County now leads the state with 398 active cases, 31 more than in Cass County, home to Fargo.

Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the rapid rise in cases. About 683,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 101,200 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.7% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 23.4% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but five of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.