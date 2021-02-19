COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota tick up; vaccine shipments delayed

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations but no new deaths. It also confirmed a temporary delay in vaccine shipments.

Health officials reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's pandemic total to 99,153, with 96,864 recoveries, 1,435 deaths and 3,847 hospitalizations. The number of coronavirus patients remaining in a hospital rose by five from Thursday, to 36.

The state has reported only four coronavirus-related deaths in the past week, all on Thursday.

Active cases statewide rose slightly for a fifth straight day, to 854 -- still only a fraction of pandemic highs just three months ago. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties stood at 176.

More than 400,000 North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19, and about 107,500 have received an initial dose of vaccine.

North Dakota did not receive some expected vaccine shipments on Tuesday or Thursday due to severe winter weather in other parts of the country, according to Health Department spokesman Paul Teeple.

