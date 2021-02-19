COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota tick up; vaccine shipments delayed

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations but no new deaths. It also confirmed a temporary delay in vaccine shipments.
Health officials reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's pandemic total to 99,153, with 96,864 recoveries, 1,435 deaths and 3,847 hospitalizations. The number of coronavirus patients remaining in a hospital rose by five from Thursday, to 36.
The state has reported only four coronavirus-related deaths in the past week, all on Thursday.
Active cases statewide rose slightly for a fifth straight day, to 854 -- still only a fraction of pandemic highs just three months ago. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties stood at 176.
More than 400,000 North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19, and about 107,500 have received an initial dose of vaccine.
North Dakota did not receive some expected vaccine shipments on Tuesday or Thursday due to severe winter weather in other parts of the country, according to Health Department spokesman Paul Teeple.
The shipments are expected to resume as soon as Monday. They will include the doses that state did not get this week. The state warehouse, which stores the vaccine, has the capacity to handle the extra inventory, Teeple said.
The frigid blast across much of the U.S. earlier this week snarled vaccine deliveries across the country and forced the cancellation of countless shots, either due to delayed shipments or shuttered vaccination sites.
Teeple said 4,600 Moderna doses for 21 North Dakota providers were delayed until next week. Some public health units were forced to postpone their vaccination clinics this week, he said.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.