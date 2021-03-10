COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota fall again; 2 new deaths reported

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, though the state reported new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in four days.

The two new deaths raised the state's pandemic death toll to 1,451. But hospitalizations fell by one, to 18 -- one-fourth of the total two months ago.

The Health Department on Wednesday reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state total to 100,615, with 98,552 recoveries and 3,887 total hospitalizations.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.27% from 4,505 tests handled Tuesday. Total tests completed in North Dakota during the pandemic surpassed 1.7 million.

About 270,000 total doses of vaccine have been administered to 161,000 people in the state since mid-December.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.