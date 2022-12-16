COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota drop to lowest level in 3 months

New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota dropped for a second straight week, and virus-related hospitalizations dropped to their lowest weekly total since mid-September, according to state data released Friday.

The weekly case tally reported on the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard dropped below 1,000, to 954. Two weeks ago, the total was 1,102, and last week it was 1,057. There were 191 new cases in Burleigh-Morton counties over the past seven days, compared with 236 two weeks ago and 213 last week.

The coronavirus transmission risk in Burleigh County remained at medium, but it rose to high in Morton County, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide over the week totaled 49, down from 61 the previous week and 81 the week before that. It's the lowest total since 48 reported Sept. 16.

Coronavirus patients took up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and less than 2% of intensive care unit beds in the state this week.

There have been 279,330 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,414 deaths, up four over the week.

